MSME apparel manufacturers rejoice as retail in North India signals positive outlook; CMAI's North India Garment Fair 2023 generates Rs 500 crores of business

NCR-Noida [India], June 2: The North India Garment Fair 2023 (NIGF 2023) organised by the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) over May 30-31 and June 1, 2023 in Noida concluded on a high note with overwhelming response with close to 6,000 dealers and distributors from across the nation visiting the fair. The first edition of the NIGF 2023 was successful in generating business of approximately Rs 500 crores.

The NIGF 2023 by CMAI has become the North India's largest garment exhibition in the domestic sector with more than 258 exhibitors and covering exhibition space of 1,40,000 square feet. Exhibiting at the NIGF 2023 were garment manufacturers that comprise of more than 95% MSMEs from across India, including Mumbai, Surat, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Indore, Ludhiana, UP, and the Delhi-NCR. Nearly 6,000 retailers from all over India visited the North India Garment Fair 2023 (NIGF 2023).

Dignitaries present from CMAI included Rohit Munjal and Jayesh Shah, Vice Presidents, CMAI, Santosh Kataria, Chairman, North India Garment Fair, Sanjay Jain, Chairman, CMAI North India Regional Committee, and Rahul Mehta, Chief Mentor, CMAI.

Speaking about the industry outlook, Rajesh Masand, President, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), said, "In recent years, the industry has witnessed a muted demand for textiles and clothing both domestically and internationally. In response to the demand of garment manufacturers and retailers of North India we organised the North India Garment Fair to give a boost to the garment trade in this region. The fair witnessed a healthy rush of dealers even before the official start timing of the fair."

Speaking about the potential for domestic apparel industry of India, Rahul Mehta, Chief Mentor, CMAI, said, "The domestic apparel sector has an immense growth potential owing to the demographic and economic potential of India that can lead to many opportunities for businesses and employment. The industry can leverage these opportunities while addressing the challenges to continue growing and contributing effectively to the Indian economy."

Speaking about the North India Garment Fair 2023 (NIGF 2023), Santosh Kataria, Chairman of CMAI's North India Garment Fair, at CMAI, said, "The turnout of the retailers at the event was far better than what we had expected considering that the market sentiments have been dim as there is a certain amount of slowdown that we can sense. Even more encouraging is the response we are getting from the participating garment manufacturers as they are very satisfied with the business that was generated during the fair. All the more this is the first time after 25 years that we have organized a fair in North India."

Akhil Gupta of RKG Creations, manufacturer of ceremonial/ festive wear apparel brand Bonzoa, expressed, "NIGF 2023 by CMAI has been well organized event and we have received overwhelming response as the footfalls were great. We are happy that we have participated in this fair as we were able to reconnect with a lot of buyers that had discontinued our relationship in the past few years owing to the pandemic."

Pankaj Jain, manufacturer of ethnic wear apparel brand La Romani, a 27-year-old brand available across India, said, "This is the first time that CMAI has organised such a large-scale fair in North India - Delhi NCR. A fair of this scale is helpful to get us growth in the north market and thereby growth in our business."

The domestic apparel industry in India is an important sector that plays a vital role in the country's economy. With the festival season of 2023 fast approaching, it is imperative that industry players closely monitor consumer behaviour and trends to ensure they stay ahead of the curve. The demand for apparel during the festival season is not limited to just one particular segment of the market; it encompasses a wide range of clothing, including ethnic wear, western wear, fusion wear, and more. Furthermore, there has been a significant increase in demand for comfortable clothing, such as loungewear and athleisure wear.

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is the most representative association of the Indian apparel industry having over 4000 members and serving more than 20,000 Retailers. Its Membership consists of Manufacturers, Exporters, Brands, and ancillary industry.

CMAI advocates regarding policies and also guides and encourages its members on ESG related matters and initiatives. In 2019, CMAI launched the SU.RE initiative to encourage members to embrace sustainability.

Established six decades ago, CMAI has contributed immensely towards development of the industry. In 1978, CMAI had led the creation of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC). CMAI is also authorised by the Government of India to issue Certificate of Origin (Non-Preferential) to Exporters.

CMAI is the only Indian Association that represents the entire Indian Apparel Industry & Trade on prestigious international forums such as International Apparel Federation (IAF) headquartered in Netherlands.

