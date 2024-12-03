MSME Giant Applied Electro Magnetics (AEM) Bags Fresh Contracts from HAL and DRDO Labs, Eyes 25 Percent Annual Growth

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 3: Applied Electro Magnetics Pvt. Ltd. (AEM), a leading MSME specializing in Manufacturing of Defence and Railways solutions, has secured multiple significant orders from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratories, including the Instrument Research and Development Establishment (IRDE), Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), and Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL). Additionally, AEM has bagged orders from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), further solidifying its position in the industry.

With a current order book valued at over INR 58 crore, AEM continues to serve prominent Government and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) such as the Indian Air Force, Indian Railways, Bharat Electronics Limited, Central Electronics Limited along with reputed private companies such as Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Alpha Design Technologies Limited etc.

Founded nearly five decades ago, AEM faced financial challenges that led to its admission into insolvency proceedings in 2017. However, the company's turnaround began in April 2019 when the new management, led by Directors Sharad Maheshwari and Dhruv Maheshwari, presented a resolution plan approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Since then, AEM has demonstrated remarkable growth, consistently increasing its topline and bottom line year-on-year.

AEM's success is driven by a team of 110 highly skilled professionals, including 35 engineers dedicated to research and development. The team, comprising graduates from premier institutions like IITs, brings extensive experience from organizations such as Airbus Defence, DRDO, Mahindra Defence, L&T Defence etc. "As we continue to witness growing demand from our customers, we are actively expanding our team by bringing in talented professionals to ensure we deliver exceptional service," said Dhruv Maheshwari, Director of AEM.

"Our focus on innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric solutions has been pivotal in driving our growth," said Sharad Maheshwari, Managing Director of AEM. "We are confident in achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 25% year-on-year."

With a robust order book, a skilled workforce, and a clear vision, AEM is poised to continue its upward trajectory, contributing to India's self-reliance in defense and railway technologies.

