Mughal-E-Azam Revived: Tuli Research Centre for India Studies Presents Self-Discovery Exhibition

New Delhi [India], May 10: Neville Tuli, the visionary behind the Tuli Research Centre for India Studies, remarked, “There is a Mughal-E-Azam in each one of us.” This profound statement resonated deeply with over 100 students who visited the inaugural exhibition titled Self-Discovery via Rediscovering India at the India International Centre Gallery in New Delhi.

The exhibition, curated by the Tuli Research Centre for India Studies, offers a captivating journey through 150 years of India’s cinematic heritage. From timeless classics like Ganga Jamuna, Pakeezah, and Mughal-E-Azam to contemporary masterpieces such as Devi, Kranti, and Kabuliwala, the showcase celebrates the rich tapestry of Indian cinema.

At the heart of the exhibition lies a profound exploration of self-discovery through the lens of India’s cultural legacy. Neville Tuli’s vision, brought to life through original and digitized artworks, artefacts, archives, and memorabilia, invites visitors to embark on a journey of introspection and enlightenment.

“The Tuli Research Centre for India Studies aims to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity,” explains Neville Tuli. “Through our inaugural exhibition, we strive to showcase the essence of India’s diverse heritage and its enduring influence on the global stage.”

Spanning across various disciplines including Indian and World Cinema, Fine and Popular Arts & Crafts, Photography, Architectural Heritage, Animal Welfare, Ecological Studies, and the Social Sciences, the exhibition offers a holistic view of India’s multifaceted identity.

Hundreds of research materials and artworks are meticulously curated to capture the essence of India’s vibrant culture. The exhibition space pulsates with the energy and rhythms of a civilization that spans six thousand years, seamlessly blending the past with the present.

As visitors immerse themselves in the exhibition, they are invited to rediscover their own cultural roots and unearth the Mughal-E-Azam within. Each artifact, frame of film, serves as a mirror reflecting the timeless spirit of India’s heritage.

“We believe that self-discovery is intertwined with rediscovering our cultural heritage,” remarks Neville Tuli. “Through this exhibition, we hope to inspire individuals to embark on their own journey of introspection and exploration.”

Self-Discovery via Rediscovering India is more than just an exhibition; it is a testament to the enduring legacy of India’s cultural heritage. As visitors walk through the halls of the India International Centre Gallery, they are reminded of the richness and diversity that defines the Indian experience.

In the words of Neville Tuli, “Be there, and let the spirit of India’s heritage awaken the Mughal-E-Azam within you.”

