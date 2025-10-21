Muhurat Trading 2025: Market Begins Samvat 2082 Higher; Vodafone Idea, Reliance Power Stocks Trade Higher

The BSE Sensex added 121.30 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 84,484.67 in pre-opening session on Tuesday at Muhurat Trading 2025..The NSE Nifty50 settled the pre-opening session at 25,901.20, higher by 58.05 points or 0.22 per cent.

Small cap Stocks Vodafone idea and Reliance Power gained by 1 percent. Vodafone Idea shares on Monday (October 20) closed 2.87 per cent higher at Rs 8.96 on BSE. Vodafone Idea is a part of BSE 500 index and commands a market cap of Rs 96,967.02 crore.

Reliance Power share price has risen over 3% in one month, but has fallen over 25% in three months. The smallcap stock has rallied 24% in six months, while it has gained 8% this year so far. Reliance Power shares have delivered multibagger returns of 171% in two years and a staggering 1,642% in five years.

Indian equity market ended the last session of Samvat 2081 on a positive note, extending the winning run in the fourth consecutive session on October 20 led by buying across the sectors.

At close, the Sensex was up 411.18 points or 0.49 percent at 84,363.37, and the Nifty was up 133.3 points or 0.52 percent at 25,843.15. BSE Midcap index added 0.7%, and smallcap index rose 0.6%.

In the Samvat 2081, BSE Sensex and Nifty jumped more than 6 percent each. Nifty Bank crossed 58,000 for the first time and touched fresh record high of 58,261.55. However, despite profit booking it manged to close above 58,000.

Reliance Industries, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ICICI Bank, Eternal, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, M&M. On the sectoral front, PSU bank index up 3%, oil & gas, telecom up 1% each, while pharma, realty, metal, IT up 0.5% each.