Mukesh Ambani resigns as director of Reliance Jio, Akash Ambani named new chairman

Mukesh Ambani has resigned as the director of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, the digital arm of Reliance Industries Limited. His son Akash Ambani, a non-executive director, has been named as the new chairman of the company. According to the decisions taken at Jio's Board of Directors meeting held on Monday, Mukesh Ambani resigned as the director of the company, effective from June 27. Pankaj Mohan Pawar took over as the Managing Director of the company on June 27 would resign as the director of the company effective from 27 June.

