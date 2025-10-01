Mukesh Ambani Retains Top Spot as India’s Richest Man in Hurun Rich List 2025, Ahead of Gautam Adani

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, has once again retained his top position in the Hurun Rich List 2025, as India's richest man on Wednesday, beat Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. Ambani's net worth of Rs 9.55 lakh crore, according to the 14th edition of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, released by M3M India in collaboration with the Hurun Research Institute.

Meanwhile, Gautam Adani and family at second position with a net worth Rs 8.15 lakh crore, a horse race at the top of the table. Roshni Nadar Malhotra and family are in the top three positions on the table with a wealth of Rs 2.48 lakh crore, making Roshni Nadar Malhotra India's richest woman.

The total number of billionaires in the country has now crossed 350, a sixfold increase since the list debuted 13 years ago. Collectively, the wealth of all entrants amounts to Rs 167 lakh crore, nearly half of India’s GDP.

New wealth creators such as 31-year-old Aravind Srinivas of AI chatbot Perplexity became India's youngest billionaire, with a wealth of Rs 21,190 crore. The youngest entrant overall in Kaivalya Vohra (22) of Zepto, while his co-founder, Aadit Palicha (23) ranks as the second youngest.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan also joined the billionaire club for the first time, with a net worth of Rs 12,490 crore. In terms of wealth gains, Niraj Bajaj and his family recorded the largest absolute increase, adding Rs 69,875 crore to reach Rs 2.33 lakh crore. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm, also returns to billionaire status with Rs 15,930 crore, driven by a 124% surge in the company’s share price.