Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Share Price Jump Over 2% as Facebook Acquires 30% Stake in AI Venture

Reliance Industries Share price gained over 2% to Rs 1,481.50 on the NSE after reports confirmed that Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook Overseas) will take a 30% stake in the AI venture being developed by Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate.The buzz around Reliance gained momentum after the company, through its exchange filing, confirmed that Facebook Overseas will hold a 30% equity stake in Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd (REIL). Shares of the company have gained around 19% so far in 2025 (YTD) and nearly 6% in 30 days. The stock's all-time high level stands at ₹1,608.80 on the NSE, which was touched on July 8, 2024.

According to the filing, Reliance Intelligence Ltd, incorporated on October 24, 2025, will now be restructured as Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd, making it the official joint venture entity between Reliance Industries and Facebook Overseas.Ambani had at the company's annual shareholder meeting in August announced a major push into AI through a new subsidiary and strategic partnerships.A new wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence, will spearhead the conglomerate's AI initiatives that will be centred around four pillars -- Infrastructure (building gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres), Partnerships (collaborating with global tech leaders to bring cutting-edge AI solutions to India), Services (developing AI-powered services tailored for Indian consumers, small businesses, and enterprises in sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture), and Talent (investing in upskilling and nurturing India's AI workforce).

Reliance has reinvented itself every decade, and AI is set to reshape its equity story, Morgan Stanley said in the report. Gen AI deployment enables large-scale capital deployment while unlocking value through synergies across energy, digital, consumer, and media verticals. "We estimate that Reliance will spend approximately $12-15 billion on AI infrastructure to develop a 1 GW data centre, underwriting about 25% of the capacity itself (roughly $7 billion for data centre infrastructure and $5 billion for the 250 MW of chips the company will deploy directly)," it said.

It is expected that the remaining capacity will be leased to hyperscalers and LLM providers as 'Data Centre as a Service'. The first phase of the data centre is already underway in Jamnagar, Gujarat. "We believe Reliance can utilise its initial 100 MW of Gen AI data centre capacity – which it has indicated will scale up over two years – to address inference demand from enterprises as part of its enterprise stack offering and Sovereign AI initiatives," it said. "This effort will leverage its joint venture with Meta on small language models, as well as partnerships with Google and Azure." Apart from Meta, RIL is also collaborating with Google to establish a dedicated cloud region in Jamnagar, combining Reliance's infrastructure capabilities with Google's AI and cloud technologies.