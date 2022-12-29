Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant gets engaged

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his rumoured fiancée Radhika Merchant reportedly had their roka ceremony in Rajasthan earlier today. It is being said that the ceremony was held in the Shrinathji temple located in Nathdwara.The news surfaced after Parimal Nathwani, the Director-Corporate Affairs of Reliance Industries Limited and a member of the Nathdwara temple board tweeted his best wishes to the couple.

Radhika and Anant are childhood sweethearts. Radhika, a Political and Economics graduate from New York University, is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare. Her relationship with Anant came to light in 2018 after she performed at Isha Ambani’s engagement ceremony with the bride and Shloka Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani. Since then, Radhika has been in regular attendance at Ambani family events. In June, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted the arangetram ceremony of Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Arangetram is a dancer's completion of their formal training in classical dance. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.