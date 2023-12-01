Mukta A2 Cinemas marks grand opening of six state-of-the-art screens in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 1: Mukta A2 Cinemas, a leading name in the entertainment industry, unveiled a new chapter with the grand opening of six state-of-the-art cinema screens in Ahmedabad on Friday, ushering in a new era in cinematic entertainment for the city.

The strategic expansion underscores Mukta A2 Cinemas' commitment to delivering unparalleled cinematic experiences. These new screens, equipped with cutting-edge audio-visual technology and comfortable seating, promise to redefine the movie-watching experience for Amdavadis.

Rahul Puri, Managing Director at Mukta A2 Cinemas, said, “We are thrilled to witness the fruition of our vision with the unveiling of these state-of-the-art screens in Ahmedabad. These screens exemplify our dedication to creating immersive entertainment spaces where the magic of cinema transforms the ordinary into extraordinary. We are confident the moviegoing audience of Ahmedabad will continue to shower their love on us, as they always have.”

The festive atmosphere at the grand opening on Friday featured special screenings, promotions, and delightful surprises for movie lovers.

The new screens will not only showcase the latest Bollywood and Hollywood blockbusters but also serve as a platform for regional films, catering to the diverse preferences of the dynamic movie-going audiences in Ahmedabad.

Mukta A2 Cinemas is committed to delivering a memorable cinematic experience, offering a comprehensive package that includes the best movies, comfortable seating, top-notch amenities, and a diverse array of food and beverage options.

With a presence of 73 screens in 19 cities and 26 locations, Mukta A2 Cinemas has firmly established itself as a pioneer in the entertainment industry, consistently delivering quality entertainment to audiences. The addition of these six new screens at Amrakunj Business Centre near Zundal reaffirms its position as a trendsetter.



