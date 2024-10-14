Mumbai hosted the 60th Femina Miss India Awards Night with a BASH

PNN

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], October 14: With a six-decade-long famed legacy of transforming the lives of young, talented women and changing the landscape of glamour and the fashion industry of India, Femina Miss India 2024 co-powered by Tops & Rajnigandha Pearls, vows to continue its tradition of creating influential icons. The pageant is guided to extend whole-hearted support to the new generation of women who have the potential to lead change and represent our great nation on the global stage.

Over its six decades of legacy, the pageant has served as a springboard for countless women, propelling them to national and international recognition. Many of them have become icons in the glamour and entertainment Industry. Femina Miss India has been an integral part of India's social fabric, shaping the lives of exceptional women who have significantly contributed to society. In its 60th anniversary, the pageant is committed to upholding its legacy of empowering women and providing them with a platform to showcase their talent, intelligence, and beauty.

The pageant's latest edition launched a nationwide hunt to find the best talents from all corners of the country through on-ground auditions. The extensive scouting drive and subsequent audition rounds culminated with the shortlisting of 30 state winners, who undergo rigorous training and grooming drills in the pageant boot camp facilitated by renowned Industry experts.

One of the key highlights of the pageant, The Awards Night event, was held on 11th October in Mumbai. This glamorous 60-year bash saw attendance from the fashion and entertainment industry elites and many of the former winners of Femina Miss India's legacy. The 30 state winners walked down the ramp showcasing the collections from ace designer Bhawna Rao adorning Narayan Jewels. The collection, "Disco Rendezvous", celebrated 60 years of Femina Miss India, inspired by each decade. It fuses the love for music and dances with feathers, fringes, and iconic colours from every era, blending them into one harmonious design. Renowned for crafting timeless jewellery that blends heritage with modernity. Narayan Jewellers' stunning collection perfectly complements Bhavna Rao's 60s-inspired couture, making the state winners feel elegant and beautiful. The fashion show was followed by captivating performances by Delraaz Bunshah, who entranced the audience with her mesmerising act, culminating in the sashing of all the Femina Miss India 2024 sub-contest winners amidst much fanfare. The show was anchored by the talented Sachin Kumbhar, who kept the audience engaged and entertained. The event was a great success and gathered appreciation from all quarters.

The 30 state winners will further compete to win the title of Femina Miss India 2024 at the Grand Finale, which will be held on the 16th of October 2024 in Mumbai. The winner of Femina Miss India 2024, co-powered by Tops and Rajnigandha Pearls' will represent India at the Miss World pageant. Winning the title of Femina Miss India not only brings fame but also the opportunity for the winner to live in the Maximum City - Mumbai - the entertainment and glamour capital of India.

Continuing the legacy that saw Five Miss Worlds who made us proud by marking their presence on the globe- Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000) and Manushi Chhillar (2017), the country awaits the crowning of the new title holder, who could take the legacy of our great nation forward.

TOPS is a leading food brand that has been serving households worldwide since 1984. With a diverse portfolio of products, including Tomato Ketchup, Jams, Cornflakes, Spice Sprinklers, Noodles, Culinary Sauces and Pickles, Cake Mixes, and more, the brand has been serving the culinary needs of Indian consumers from breakfast to dinner for decades.

The pageant is also co-powered by Rajnigandha Pearls, which believes in achchai ki ek alag chamak hoti hain. This philosophy goes into the making of their product, which is made with the choicest cardamom seeds, blended with purest saffron & silver coated with goodness.

To mark and celebrate the 60th anniversary of India's most iconic beauty pageant, the Miss India Organization has launched a music anthem to pay tribute to its rich legacy. The audio track "Rise of Queen" is available worldwide on all streaming platforms

Femina Miss India, India's long-running, most credible and prestigious pageant pageant held annually by the Times Group,, is renowned for empowering young women and providing them with a life-altering opportunity to showcase their talent, intelligence, and beauty. As it celebrates its landmark 60th edition, Femina Miss India continues to inspire and transform lives, creating icons in the glamour and fashion industries and representing Indian talent on international platforms.

