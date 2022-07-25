Mumbai Port Trust Kamdar Ekta Union demands prompt action from authorities to resolve pending grievances

Mumbai, 25 July 2022 – The Mumbai Port Trust Kamgar Ekta Union (MBPA) is continuously fighting for the betterment of serving as well as retired employees of Mumbai Port Authority. A delegation of Union led by Shri. Manoj Yadav, President had met the Hon’ble Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Govt. of India on 15th of May 2022 during his visit to Mumbai and handed over the representation enumerating there in the grievances of MBPA serving/retired employees.

The following two prominent issues amongst the other issue were mainly discussed with the Hon’ble Minister.

(1) 80% of wage arrears amount arising out of wage settlement signed on 30th august 2018 is still not paid to the serving / retired employees, though negotiations have already started for new wage revision w.e.f. 1/1/2022.

(2) Issue of providing adequate medical facilities for the serving / Retired employees and member of their families (beneficiaries)

The Hon’ble Minister was kind enough to assure to look into the matter positively.

After a long time and continuous demands of workers now it is learnt that a committee has been constituted to examine the issues related to the MBPA Hospital Wadala.

Shri Manoj Yadav, President, Mumbai Port Trust Kamdar Ekta Union, said “However as the issue of payment of arrears to the workers is still pending the serving / retired employees are much agitated and approaching the union with a request to announce a new date of Morcha/ agitation. Hence if these issues are not resolved immediately the union will be constrained to take suitable Industrial action as well as to approach the High Court of Bombay for seeking justice to port workers and their families.”

Prior to this the union had also sent representation to the hon’ble minister vide their letter no. MPTKEU/004/MOS/2K22 dated 24th April 2022 requesting to provide adequate medical facilities to the serving / retired workers.

Moreover the port administration is paying around I00 crores per annum to the tied up hospitals where the patients are referred too. It can be easily saved by providing all the facilities in the MBPA Hospital itself.

Even the compensation to the more than 40 deceased employees who died during the Covid-19 period as per the guidelines issued by the govt. of India. It should be paid immediately to the legal heirs of the deceased without any further delay.

