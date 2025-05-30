Mumbai to host the world's biggest male pageant - 21st Rubaru Mr. India

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: The city of dreams, Mumbai, will host the biggest male pageant in the world - 21st Rubaru Mr. India this May 31. The grand finale of this prestigious national event will take place at *Butterfly High*. The finale will be hosted by *Ruchita Sharma*. At the culmination of the event, India's representatives to some of the most renowned international male pageants in the world will be selected.

This will be the 21st edition of the Rubaru Mr. India competition. On this special occasion, some of the most prominent and notable personalities and brands in the industry have joined hands with the Rubaru Mr. India organisation. One of the leading fashion photographers in India, Amit Khanna will be the associate sponsor and official photographer for the event; Bright Outdoor Media Pvt Ltd will be the outdoor media partner, Picture N Kraft will be the media partner; Imagecity Magazine will be the magazine partner and House of NM by Nidhi Munim will be the swimwear partner for this year's Rubaru Mr. India competition. The candidates have been groomed under the guidance of Parimal Mehta, the founder of Blanckanvas Institute, who is also the grooming partner for the event.

Alongside that celebrity pageant coach, Rita Gangwani is the grooming guru for the competition. Sonam Korgaonkar will be the official hair and makeover expert for the event and Sentiments Chocolates will be the gifting partner for the competition. Vishal Thawani will reprise his role as the official designer for the event and Immunosciences by Deepika Krishna is the nutrition partner of the competition. This prestigious competition will be choreographed by ace celebrity fashion choreographer, Karun Raman.

Rubaru Mr. India is the world's biggest male pageant. The event was created in the year 2004 and has produced several international award winners of Indian origin. The event is currently being headed by its managing director, *Pankaj Kharbanda and Manav Ranka* is the director of the competition. This year's event is very special because it is after 6 years that the Rubaru Mr. India competition has been hosted in Mumbai.

"Rubaru Mr. India has always stood as a platform that not only celebrates charisma and confidence but also nurtures purpose-driven individuals. This year, we are proud to unveil a new generation of champions who embody discipline, diversity, and determination. It's more than just a titleit's a transformational journey, and we are honored to be guiding it forward"_ adds Pankaj Kharbanda (Managing Director) & Manav Ranka (Director)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor