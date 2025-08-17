Mumbai to host 'waterways to wonder' cruise tourism conference on August 18

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 : The Mumbai Port Trust, in collaboration with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Indian Ports Association (IPA), will host a conference titled 'Waterways to Wonder: Unlocking Cruise Tourism' on Monday, August 18, in Mumbai.

According to a release by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the objective of the event is to explore the potential of cruise tourism in India and deliberate on policy initiatives, best practices, and strategic growth avenues.

The half-day conference will bring together dignitaries from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, and various stakeholders in the cruise and maritime sectors.

Key focus areas include strategic vision and policy frameworks for cruise tourism, regulatory mechanisms, cultural and coastal cruise itineraries, terminal best practices, smart operations, and environmentally sustainable port strategies.

A keynote address will be delivered by Vijay Kumar, Chairman, IWAI, who also serves as the Nodal Officer of NAVIC Cell 4. The NAVIC Cell, established by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW), focuses on promoting tourism across ocean, river, and lighthouse sectors, as well as ferry services.

Its objective is to position India as a global hub for cruise tourism by developing integrated ocean and river cruise circuits, the release further added.

The conference will also feature a dedicated session by the NAVIC Cell 4 showcasing achievements and recent reforms in cruise tourism and ferry services. IWAI, under the Government of India, has been instrumental in developing inland water transport systems, promoting river cruises, and implementing tech-enabled, sustainable infrastructure across waterways.

A panel discussion will include key industry leaders and experts such as Vikas Narwal, IAS, Managing Director, IPA; AK Bansal, Chief Engineer, IWAI; Opesh Sharma, Director (Cruise), MoPSW; Vikas Malviya, Director, Nordic Cruiseline Private Limited; and representatives from Antara Cruises/Heritage River Journeys Private Limited, along with other river cruise operators.

The panel will explore the operational and commercial aspects of cruise tourism in India, with a focus on enhancing passenger experience and streamlining infrastructure development.

The event will conclude with a presentation on India Maritime Week 2025, scheduled for October. IMW 2025 aims to highlight developments, investment opportunities, and international collaborations in the maritime sector to foster both domestic and global growth.

