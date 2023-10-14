Mumbai’s highly acclaimed tapas-style Asian restaurant ‘FOO’ makes its way to Palladium Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 14: The Tham Brothers – Ryan & Keenan of Pebble Street Hospitality – have entered Ahmedabad’s F&B market with the launch of their first restaurant at Palladium Ahmedabad.

FOO presents an extensive menu featuring over 100 tantalizing Asian dishes, all impeccably presented in the tapas format. The culinary offerings span a diverse range, encompassing sushi, dim sum, Nikkei Peruvian delicacies, vibrant ceviches & salads, as well as a captivating selection of pan-Asian small and large plates. Among the culinary treasures that grace the Foo menu are timeless classics such as the Wasabi Truffle & Edamame Dumpling, Charcoal Har-Gow Gold Dust, Truffle Togarashi Black Rice Maki, Peruvian Lobster Roll, Blue Butter Japanese Fried Rice, and the signature Foo Yellow Curry, to name just a few.

In addition to the culinary delights, Foo has meticulously curated a beverage menu that showcases a creative array of mocktails including Eutony, Berried Treasure, and the enticing Not A Bloody Mary, alongside an enchanting assortment of Zero-tails.

Spanning an impressive 3,300 square feet, the restaurant is a visual feast, with carefully curated aesthetics that offer a seamless blend of contemporary elegance and warm ambiance. Foo provides an array of dining options, including indoor and outdoor seating, accommodating up to 108 patrons, ensuring an inviting and comfortable experience.

With a commitment to delivering exceptional service and exceptional value, Foo aims to be a versatile, all-day dining destination. The name ‘Foo,’ synonymous with ‘good luck,’ ‘happiness,’ or ‘fortune’ in Chinese, epitomizes the restaurant’s ethos, promising to bring prosperity and delight to Ahmedabad’s discerning diners.

Address: Level 4, Palladium Ahmedabad, Thaltej, Gujarat 380009

Timings: 12pm – 12am

Contact Number: +91 79842 64651, +91 90168 51931

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor