Mumbai's No.1 Eye Surgeon Dr Cyres K. Mehta Unveils Two Remarkable Books

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: Dr Cyres K. Mehta, a distinguished name in the field of ophthalmology in the world, has added a new chapter to his illustrious career by launching two remarkable books, each offering unique insights into the world of eye care and his own remarkable journey.

The first of these books, titled "The Sight Guide," is an invaluable resource for anyone interested in eye health. This comprehensive compilation covers a spectrum of common eye diseases, providing readers with a deep understanding of these conditions and the ground-breaking modern technologies employed in their treatment. Dr Mehta's expertise shines through as he demystifies these ailments, making complex medical information accessible to all.

The second book, "CYRES: The Education of an Ophthalmologist," is an intimate biography that chronicles Dr Cyres K. Mehta's life. From his humble beginnings to becoming a celebrated figure in the world of eye surgery, this biography offers readers a glimpse into the challenges, triumphs, and unwavering dedication that have defined Dr Mehta's career.

Trailblazing a number of firsts to his credit, Dr Cyres Mehta was the first Indian to be honoured with the 'Presbymania' Award; he acquired Maharashtra's first automated Robotic Avedro Cornea System as well as Robotic cataract surgery system and SMILE minimally invasive laser vision correction system. He was awarded 'Fellow Of The Collegium Of AIOS' At Annual Conference (May 2023).

The books were officially launched at the prestigious Hotel in South Mumbai, a fitting venue for the unveiling of these literary gems. The event was hosted by Nisha JamVwal, Celebrated Columnist and was graced by a constellation of luminaries from the business and entertainment industries. Their presence underscored the profound impact of Dr Mehta's work, both as a medical professional and an author. The event was organised by Kajal Shah, Founder of Tangerine Online Reputation Management.

Adding a touch of authority to the event was the presence of Vivek Phansalkar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, who served as the chief guest. Phansalkar's participation emphasized the significance of Dr Mehta's contributions to society and the respect he commands not only within the medical community but also among law enforcement professionals.

The event was graced by the guests of honour: Vishwas Nangre Patil IPS; Padma Bhushan Hafeez Contractor; and Padma Shri Dr Keiki R. Mehta, who witnessed Dr Cyres's triumphant success. Other distinguished dignitaries who were present included Upadhyay IPS, Dr Pasricha IPS, all of whom showered Dr Cyres with accolades. Also, in attendance were Terence Lewis, Indian Choreographer; Gul Kripalani, the Honorary Consul General of Iceland; Miss Marja Einig, Deputy Consul General of Germany; Prof. Cyrus Gonda, Co-Author; Jimmy Mistry, founder of Della Resorts; and Parvez Damania, Industrialist, who joined in lauding Dr Cyres for his remarkable achievements.

Padma Bhushan Hafeez Contractor said, "Dr Cyres K. Mehta has achieved so much at such a young age, and I am certain that this is only the beginning of a long and enriching expedition in his life. I believe he is a true pioneer and has carved a niche in the sphere of ophthalmology. These books launched today go a long way in educating people about ophthalmic care, which is often neglected."

Speaking at the launch of his two books, Dr Cyres K. Mehta said, "The goal in releasing these books is to ensure that information about eye care is readily available to everyone. It is both gratifying and humbling to receive such enthusiastic support and encouragement. If my book can make even a small difference in someone's life, I would view it as a meaningful achievement."

In recognition of his pioneering contributions to ophthalmology, Dr Cyres K. Mehta has received numerous prestigious awards, including the International Hero of Indian Ophthalmology, The SOI International Award, Youngest Eye Surgeon, British Ophthalmic Excellence Award, Swiss Eye Research Foundation Award, and many more. These accolades are a testament to his unwavering commitment and outstanding achievements in the field.

