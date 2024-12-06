Mumbai’s Prajakta Vaibhav Bhoir Crowned Mrs. Maharashtra 2024 Season 8

New Delhi [India], December 06: Prajakta (Ashima) Vaibhav Bhoir, a plastics engineer turned pageant queen, claimed the coveted title of Mrs. Maharashtra 2024 in the Elite category at the grand finale of Mrs Maharashtra Season 8, organised by DIVA Pageants, held on December 1, 2024, at the luxurious HYATT Pune. Alongside the crown, she also bagged sub-titles for Best Costume, Mrs. Glamorous, and Mrs. Talented, making her victory a moment of brilliance.

Organised by DIVA Pageants, (www.divapageants.com) the 8th season celebrated the limitless potential of Women. The much-anticipated pageant, a benchmark for redefining beauty, celebrated intellect, grace, and social responsibility. It brought together 53 exceptional finalists from across Maharashtra, showcasing diverse backgrounds and inspiring stories. The event was graced by an esteemed panel of juries, including Sonali Kulkarni, the renowned actress from iconic Bollywood films like Dil Chahta Hai, Singham, and many more. Alongside her, actor Virat Madake contributed to the judging panel.

“For me, this journey has been about more than just a title—it's been about passion, confidence, and representing my true self,” says Prajakta, a resident of Vasai, Mumbai. Having been a finalist in the DIVA Pageants Mrs. India Empress of the Nation 2024, held in June 2024, where she won accolades for Best Costume, Mrs. Talented, and Mrs. Style Icon, this crowning moment at Mrs. Maharashtra felt like destiny fulfilled.

Prajakta credits her triumph to unwavering support from her husband Vaibhav Bhoir, her son Rajas, and loving in-laws. And above all expert grooming by DIVA Pageants' Founders Karl and Anjana Mascarenhas. “Their mentorship transformed me—honing my walk, confidence, and spontaneity. This crown is as much theirs as it is mine,” she reflects.

A Journey of Resilience

Prajakta's story is one of grit and transformation. Once battling parathyroid issues and weighing 102 kilograms post-pregnancy, she spent six years embracing resistance training and disciplined sacrifice to shed 40 kilograms. Her victory symbolizes not just external beauty but internal strength and perseverance.

Looking ahead, Prajakta envisions representing India on international platforms and dedicating herself to social causes, including supporting ashramschool and elderly care homes, something she is very passionate about. “Also, I hope to inspire women battling obesity, showing them that change is possible with resilience and belief,” she shares.

As the new Mrs. Maharashtra, Prajakta Vaibhav Bhoir redefines what it means to be a modern woman: intellectual, compassionate, and unwaveringly determined. Her journey from engineer to beauty queen serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for women everywhere.

