Music composer Aikarth Purohit collaborates with Rapper RDX: Releasing new song-Kaam Ka Hisaab

The emotionally charged "Kaam Ka Hisaab" song highlights the present situation of our country and is surely going to win hearts with its meaningful lyrics and soulful music.

The song speaks about Humanity (Insaniyat ) which is losing its value in our beloved society these days.

Aikarth Purohit's New Song: Kaam Ka Hisaab Releases Soon: Written by Rakesh Chandel Aka RDX, Produced and sung by Aikarth, the song is penned down and performed by RDX (Rakesh Chandel), who has mastered the art of hip-hop music and writing.

Well-known music producer and singer, Aikarth Purohit is quite confident of hitting the right chords with his latest new single- Kaam Ka Hisaab.

Aikarth Purohit's Music production studio- Baselard Studios (Udaipur) is the banner which is releasing the song worldwide on Youtube and all streaming platforms on its Record Label. Equipped with the latest technology, the music production studio is reputed for its high standards of playing and recording quality and is known to deliver great work at a fair price, especially, for all the freelance musicians and ad filmmakers in Rajasthan.

The famous musician from Rajasthan, Aikarth Purohit, stepped into the music industry in 2013, and has come a long way in his career. The young and dynamic musician has worked hard on his dreams and established his career as an influential musician, guitarist, songwriter & composer.

Building everything from scratch, this humble music technician has composed many original tracks for well-known music companies & labels such as Zee music and Global Music Junction. He has also composed music for many web series and Documentaries. The singer has the core knowledge of music genres like pop, Bollywood, Punjabi, hip-hop, rock! Also, he is known to handle his work with utmost professionalism.

For his new single "Kaam Ka Hisaab" (RDX Ft. Aikarth) song, the most talented musician has collaborated with RDX, aka Rakesh Chandel, who has written the track and performed in it.

RDX is a Rapper and hip-hop music lover. Interestingly, RDX is a labour working in plastic bag production factory. His financial conditions & life struggles never stopped him to pursue his passion. His handwork got him here and now is his time to shine. Collaboration with Aikarth Purohit is possibly the best kickstart of his career.

The unbelievably incredible video is directed by JackDanza and mix engineered by Gurudatt Vyas. The Director of Photography is none other than Sanjay Solanki. Instagram ID-

'Kaam Ka Hisaab, Out Soon'

