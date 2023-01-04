Music Garage's new song Pallu starring Nishant Malkhani and Aayra Katre is the romantic number you needed.

Nishant Malkhani and Aayra Katre's new song Pallu is all set to become the latest addition to your romantic playlist.

Television's popular face Nishant Malkhani has returned with yet another romantic number and the song is all set to rule the charts. The song is titled 'Pallu' and it stars Nishant and Aayra Katre in the lead roles.

Talking about the song, Pallu is a catchy romantic number and tells the story of a boy who falls in love with a mysterious female bandit. Which is when the story takes a beautiful yet mysterious turn. Right from the locations of the song, to the lyrics and the impeccable chemistry between Nishant and Aayra, Pallu will leave you humming the song throughout the day.

Sung by renowned singer Altamash Faridi, Pallu has been released on the YouTube channel Music garage. The lyrics of the song are composed by Rehman Raza and is directed by Asif Faridi.

