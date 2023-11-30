Music maestro Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee Releases Masterpiece "Our Best Days" Dedicated to Lord Shree Ram for World Peace & Harmony

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 30: Rhythm Express under the creative direction of Grammy jury Member & GiMA Award winner world Percussionist, Prodyut Mukherjee, proudly announces the launch of their latest devotional song titled "Our Best Days." This soul-stirring composition is a heartfelt dedication to Lord Rama, with a profound message of promoting world peace and harmony.

"Our Best Days is set to be a timeless addition to the world of devotional music, capturing the essence of spirituality and celebrating the universal values of love and peace. The song is now available on all major music platforms, inviting listeners to embark on a musical journey that transcends boundaries and fosters a sense of unity", said Prodyut Mukherjee, GiMA Award Recipient & Internationally acclaimed Percussionist.

The project has received significant support from the Kalyani Roy Memorial Trust, emphasizing their commitment to fostering art and culture. The trust's outreach support has played a pivotal role in bringing "Our Best Days" to a global audience, aligning with the shared vision of promoting peace and harmony through the power of music.

"Our Best Days" is a musical masterpiece that weaves together traditional Indian instruments and contemporary elements, creating an enchanting and uplifting experience for listeners. The song features the sublime tones of Shehnai by maestro Lokesh Anand, the mesmerizing Santoor played by Divyansh Shrivastava, and the soulful Keyboard melodies by Avik Ganguly. Prodyut Mukherjee, the creative force behind the composition, showcases his versatile talent by contributing Tabla, mouth drumming, and serving as the composer of this devotional piece.

Prodyut Mukherjee, the composer of "Our Best Days," expresses his gratitude for the collective effort that went into bringing this musical offering to the world. He states, "This project is a labor of love, and it is our sincere hope that the vibrations of this devotional song touch the hearts of people around the world, promoting unity, peace, and harmony."

Engineered by Sanjay Ghosh, the song attains sonic perfection, ensuring that every note resonates with clarity and emotion. The collaboration of these talented individuals has resulted in a devotional song that transcends cultural boundaries and speaks to the universal desire for peace. The music video link is available on all major streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Channel of " Prodyut Mukherjee Rhythm Express " etc.

YouTube: https://youtu.be/Zdf_OQ7qsok?si=hexyiFoDzz27V58b

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/4peaFwhAoaitdirC7aHTni?si=JKQlqJ1XRHe_WlUWO4TCXw

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/our-best-days-feat-lokesh-anand-divyansh-shrivastava/1718418116?i=1718418117

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor