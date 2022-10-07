Musical trilogy of spiritual mantras released by Sandeep Khurana

California-based Film Maker and Music Composer Sandeep Khurana released a set of 3 musical singles portraying the rich Indian tradition of chanting Mantras for healing and well-being. The tracks are titled "Om Namaha Shivaya Chants", "Shri Rama Mantra Chants", and "Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra Chants" respectively; and have garnered more than 100K views each.

The mantras, recited in the rich baritone voice of Sandeep Khurana, blended with lovely new-age ethereal sounds, arouse deep devotional vibes within the listener's mind, taking them on a blissful journey of relaxation and well-being. The music creates a multidimensional sound experience, filling the listener's mind with a blissful universe of devotional tones, and surrounding them with an aura of mystical sound vibes.

The first single from the set, "Om Namaha Shivaya Chants" is a prayer to Lord Shiva, one of the most powerful Hindu deities. The mantra has a powerful healing presence and helps in making the listener feel calm, peaceful and empowered. It also helps one gain control over one's senses. The second set of chants, "Shri Rama Mantra Chants", is about surrendering oneself to Lord Rama, another powerful Hindu deity. It is also an invocation of Lord Rama's blessings to help one lead a blissful and peaceful life, and follow the path of righteousness. The third music track titled "Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra Chants" is one of the most powerful Hindu mantras, recited in honour of Lord Shiva.

"Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra Chants" convey a very powerful message - "I surrender myself to Lord Shiva, who has three eyes, and who nourishes all the beings, who gives vitality and power to the devotee to perform devotional service, may I be free from the attachments of samsara and may I be liberated from death, and I am not separated from the perception of the immortal essence pervading everywhere. These chants are meant to provide immense power and blessings to overcome difficult obstacles and hardships in life.

The musical tracks are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and all major online music stores.

A versatile music composer with a unique signature style, Sandeep Khurana's psychedelic albums are cross-genres from Contemporary, New Age Music, Classical/Fusion Music, Psychedelic, Easy Listening, Dance and World Music. His music is inspiring, has a mystifying feel and arouses deep emotions.

Sandeep has previously released a vast number of albums in the genres of New Age Music, World Music, and Fusion Music. His podcasts have been among the Top 100 on iTunes Charts in many countries. He has produced and directed short films, documentaries and music videos. His short films have received awards, and special mention in many international film festivals, including the 12th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2022, San Francisco Arthouse Short Festival, Paris Cinema Awards, and Tagore International Film Festival 2022, Mumbai International Film Festival India, Europe Film Festival UK and more. His music has been part of TV productions on STAR TV (for an Asian Reality Show), Channel V (for an Asian Reality Show), KMVT15 California TV Channel, and other channels in Florida, and Chicago.

His other musical works include Nam Myoho Renge Kyo Buddhist Chants, Shiva Mantra, Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra, Relaxing Music, Guided Meditation For Beginners, Shri Hanuman Chalisa Chants, Workout Music, Energy Healing, Kriya Yoga For Meditation, Inspiring Piano, Tibetan Om Chants, Ocean Sounds Symphony, Om Mani Padme Hum, Flute Piano And Ocean Sounds, Guitar And Ocean Sounds, Solar Plexus Guided Healing, Chakra Healing Sounds, Saraswati Vandana, OM Mantra For Relaxation, Rudra Chants, Karma Cleansing Mantra and many more.

Originally from New Delhi, Sandeep Khurana graduated as a Computer Engineer from Delhi Institute of Technology and then studied music at prestigious schools including Sangeet Maha Vidyalaya, Delhi, Ali Akbar Khan College of Music, USA and also pursued studies in Film Production, Direction and TV Journalism at (AAFT) Asian Academy Of Film And Television, India and then further studied Video Production at Stanford University, California.

His music is available on popular online music stores including Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and other platforms.

To know more, visit - Artist Link on Spotify and Facebook Public Page

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor