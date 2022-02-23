Muthoot Finance launches Sunheri Soch Season-2, only on RED FM 93.5

After a successful first Season of Sunheri Soch last year, Muthoot Finance now presents, Sunheri Soch Season 2 - a compilation of 5 truly inspiring real-life stories of common men & women, who realised their dreams by availing a gold loan from Muthoot Finance.

The theme of this year's Sunheri Soch is 'Aatmanirbharta' and hence Sunheri Soch Season-2 brings to you 5 of the innumerable success stories of ordinary people who became self-reliant and successful business persons with the help of Muthoot Finance Gold Loans.

These stories aimed at igniting inspiration for a million other Indians to become self-reliant and move ahead in life, are being narrated by Madhuri Dixit, who'll be donning a new avatar when doing so, only on Superhits Red FM 93.5.

The stories are also being showcased on the Official YouTube channels of The Muthoot Group & RedFM alongside , through a series of animated videos. The campaign is being launched with a gripping Sunheri Soch Anthem featuring Red FM's top RJs saluting the courage of such inspiring people who succeeded in the most challenging times.

Speaking about the campaign, Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director, The Muthoot Group said, "At Muthoot Finance, our purpose has always been to provide support & financial inclusion for all sections of the society, especially people with limited means but unlimited aspirations. Till today, we have witnessed crores of Indians scale success by availing a Gold Loan from us. Sunheri Soch is an effort to salute their strong determination, unwavering focus and sheer hard work. This campaign is our effort to highlight the overwhelming stories of these common people. It is a compilation of real-life stories of true grit, resolve, fighting the odds and using Gold Loan to realise their dreams. We are also very happy to associate with Mrs. Madhuri Dixit for this Season of Sunheri Soch."

Talking further about Sunheri Soch Season 2, Abhinav Iyer, General Manager - Marketing & Strategy, The Muthoot Group said, "Sunheri Soch is a celebration of the success of common people, enabled by us at Muthoot Finance. Encouraged by the overwhelming response received for Season-1 last year, we decided to launch Season-2 partnering again with RedFM. This season, we are showcasing stories of the achievement of common Indians who transitioned from Self-Confidence to Self-Reliance with timely help from Muthoot Finance. Through Sunheri Soch series, we wish to inspire millions of other Indians to also walk the path of Aatmanirbharta, by listening to these inspiring stories narrated so beautifully by Mrs. Madhuri Dixit who is being presented for the first time on Radio in this new avatar!"

Referring to her association with Muthoot Finance, Madhuri Dixit said, "I am extremely delighted to be associated with Muthoot Finance and their Sunheri Soch Season 2 campaign. I was excited to learn how Muthoot Finance Gold Loans have helped Indians in getting easy & instant access to financial credit, helping them realise their dreams. I am sure these real-life stories from customers will inspire others to achieve success and become self-reliant as well."

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM & Magic FM, said, "The biggest strength of radio is its mass hyper-local reach and Muthoot Finance is leveraging this strength to reach out to their target audience and build engagement. We are delighted to partner yet again with Muthoot Finance to launch Sunheri Soch Season-2 on RED FM 93.5. The idea is to reach out to the vast listener base of RED FM to showcase the power of gold loans. The dynamic audio narratives combined with digital has been our core focus for this campaign."

Speaking on the announcement, Ruchi Mathur, Mindshare, Senior VP, Mindshare, said, "Sunheri Soch 1.0 was about bringing hope and inspiration at a time when mankind was going through one of its toughest phases. Our stories reached millions of listeners & their lives began to change. Sunheri Soch 2.0 takes this a step further and is a stimulus to bring about a change in the larger society. We are proud to partner Muthoot Finance as they set out on their journey to make Bharat 'Aatmanirbhar'."

