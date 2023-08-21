Muzigal launches its State-of-the-art Music Academy in Shakti Nagar, New Delhi

Muzigal continues to establish itself as a prominent player in the organized music education industry, expanding its reach and making a substantial impact.

New Delhi (India), August 21: Muzigal, India’s largest Music Education Platform, launched its 8th state-of-the-art music academy in India. Located in Shakti Nagar (New Delhi), the academy is spread over 1550 sqft and boasts of an unmatched ambience which is highly conducive to the learning of music, including vocal and instrumental.

With a capacity to accommodate over 500 students, spread over multiple batches, the Music Academy at Shakti Nagar will offer lessons in Piano, Keyboard, Guitar, Drums, Carnatic Vocals, Hindustani Vocals, Western Vocals, Violin and Ukulele. For the inaugural month, post the launch of the Music Academy, Muzigal is offering 1-month of free music education with all enrolments.

Muzigal’s state-of-the-art academy is setting a gold standard in music education by providing a 360-degree framework in the music learning and teaching eco-system with online, offline and music instruments shop-front integrated into one platform.

Speaking at the launch of Muzigal’s Shakti Nagar Academy, Muzigal’s Founder, Dr. Lakshminarayana Yeluri, said, “The Muzigal Academy builds on our mission of democratizing music education by giving learners access to a state-of-the-art learning center in their own community. This will represent the best learning and teaching experience one could hope for in music. It will cater to the widest range of courses in Indian classical and Western music taught by expert music teachers. In addition to these, a structured curriculum, periodic assessments, certification, flexible fee payment plans, highly trained teachers, and easy access make it learner-centric at heart.”

With over 10,000 students spread across India, USA, UK, Australia, and UAE, supported by 400+ trained music teachers and over 40,000 classes completed successfully, Muzigal has helped students fulfil their music aspirations globally, whether they are hobby learners or serious learners hoping to achieve Trinity grade certification.

Muzigal currently operates several offline academies located in pan India and is expanding its footprint at a run rate of 4 to 6 new academies per month. The brand plans to expand to 600+ academies across India within the next 5 years to create a household name for music classes.

Traditional music institutions in India have mostly remained as mom-and-pop shops, home tuitions or through some of the large boutique institutions that are either restricted to certain geographies or limited only to advanced level of music learners that are not built to scale with a tech stack behind them. Muzigal’s academy epitomizes and reimagines neighbourhood music academies with state-of-the-art infrastructure, a wide choice of music courses, dedicated staff, trained teachers and a shop-front. Muzigal invites learners of all age groups and walks of life to come and join the fun.

Muzigal provides a comprehensive approach to music education by leveraging its online presence, offline academies and expert teachers to address the needs of music learners. This approach ensures that students have the resources and guidance necessary to achieve their musical aspirations.

The Shakti Nagar Muzigal Academy is located at 29/6, First Floor, Nangia Park, Shakti Nagar, Above Pizza Hut, Delhi -110007

