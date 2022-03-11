MX Player's Project Ambition aims to raise aspirations of fresh graduates from Tier 2,3 cities to grow and increase their earning capabilities

MX Player, India's entertainment super app today announced its initiative 'Project Ambition' that aims to create a positive social impact by motivating India's young talent pool to raise their ambitions and to grow, maximize their own potential and increase their earning capabilities. It also aims to upskill these fresh graduates from Tier 2 and 3 cities to create a skilled future-ready workforce.

Staying true to its DNA of doing something disruptive, MX Player has decided to steer clear from conventional social impact routes. By raising the ambition of these graduates from smaller cities who usually do not get hands-on training or the right exposure to the corporate world, the platform aims to add more value to prospective employees and make them an asset in today's ever-evolving corporate world. This in turn would become a major contributor in the per capita income of the society and support the larger economic growth of India.

The 3-month intervention is built on three essential pillars-- Industry Awareness, Behavioral Skills and Technological Literacy that aim to increase the earning capacity of these students. The program is crafted by MX Player's HR Team on the parameters of: LEARN - Introductory training session conducted by Anjani B Kuumar - HR Head, MX Media; GROW - Self-learning toolkit entailing industry and market insights and KNOW - Q&A Session to clarify doubts at conclusion and crafting the next steps.

Commenting on the initiative, Anjani B Kuumar, HR Head - MX Media said, "India has a large talent pool of creators, budding entrepreneurs, and innovators, especially in the smaller cities. But due to the lack of right industry knowledge and required skills-sets, most of them are unable to harness their potential. Project Ambition is a social initiative to motivate these students to imbibe those skill sets and grow to become the leaders of tomorrow. At MX Player, we always believe that social Impact needs to be one of the core pillars of the growth strategy of any enterprise and by upskilling around 5000 students from 28 business schools across the country (Phase 1 of Project Ambition), we are doing our bit in supporting India's core economy. I've donned the role of Chief Motivating Officer for this initiative, and we hope it reaches even more students in the imminent future and they can upskill themselves for a successful debut in the corporate world."

Top students from each campus will get a chance to connect 1-1 with an expert and get evaluated on their industry readiness and stand a chance to win live projects. MX Player will also reward top performers with a cash prize of INR 50000/-.

