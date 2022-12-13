My GadiMaster Offers 360-degree Car Inspection to Suggest Personalized Maintenance Services

The car repair and maintenance company offers holistic services at multiple workstations

December 13: My GadiMaster, a noted car repair and Maintenance Company in Pune, suggests personalized maintenance services to its customers after conducting 360-degree car inspections. The company takes into consideration all small and big aspects of car maintenance to provide holistic services. It tailors its services to the customers’ requirements, their cars’ models, and the results they are looking for.

My GadiMaster’s 360-degree car inspection involves several services. The professionals start by conducting a thorough scan of the car and identifying issues that need to be addressed. If the customer comes with an issue at hand, it is remediated after the inspection. If the customer is not aware of the issue, the 360-degree inspection allows the professionals to identify what’s wrong with the vehicle and recommend the best ways to tackle the same.

Personalization is the key to My GadiMaster’s services. Once the comprehensive inspection is carried out, the workers suggest personalized repair and maintenance procedures according to the customer’s requirements. The team understands the car’s build and design to suggest the best remedies to the customers. From mechanical and denting/painting to car cleaning and peculiar damage repair, the company performs all its services per the customer’s preferences.

My GadiMaster includes holistic inspection, repair, and maintenance of almost every component in its services. The professionals are trained to deal with AC, windshields, wheels, brakes, and other car components to give the vehicles long and healthy lives. Depending on the inspection, the team also helps customers get insurance and a regular warranty to ensure their cars’ longevity and sustainability. It ensures that the customers seeking insurance claims get their dues without any delays.

To ensure seamless and holistic inspection, My GadiMaster stays in sync with the ongoing tech trends. The team uses modern equipment to provide all its services to avoid making any compromises. The car repair and maintenance company has equipped its workstations in Baner, Bavdhan, Kothrud, Viman Nagar, PCMC, Hadapsar, and Katraj with state-of-the-art tools, amenities, and tools to provide quality services to its customers. It also ensures that it provides industry-standard spare parts to all its customers to enhance the look, appeal, and performance of their cars. Along with a thorough inspection, regular performance checks help My GadiMaster’s customers to increase their prized vehicles’ lives.

Miheerr Dussane, the founder of My GadiMaster, believes that personalized car repair and maintenance is the need of the hour to keep his customers happy and satisfied. He says, “Since their invention, cars have always been highly prized possessions for their owners. To date, car owners are extremely possessive about their vehicles and do not want to take any chances when it comes to their maintenance. At My GadiMaster, we aim to fulfill our customers’ desires to keep their cars healthy and good-looking at all times. Our 360-degree car inspection services ensure that Pune’s car owners drive their vehicles with pride and joy!”

To know more about My GadiMaster and its services, click here.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor