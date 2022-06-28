myBillBook releases MSME anthem 'Tum Kamaal Ho' marking the occasion of International MSME Day

myBillBook, India's leading GST billing and accounting software by the neobanking startup FloBiz, has launched an MSME anthem - Tum Kamaal Ho, celebrating MSMEs' contribution to India's growth story and helping the nation to progress on the mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The anthem has been released by myBillBook's brand ambassador and bollywood's leading actor Mr. Manoj Bajpayee on the occasion of MSME Day 2022, widely commemorated on the 27th of June every year. It essentially captures the challenges MSMEs face in their day-to-day operations and the courage and ingenuity they display in devising innovative solutions.

The four-minute anthem video gives glimpses of the hopes, aspirations, struggles and the indomitable spirit of India's MSMEs - the likes of wholesalers, distributors, small-scale manufacturers, general stores, self-owned businesses, service providers, and retailers and encapsulates the narrative of expressing confidence in them for shaping the country's economy.

The lyrics for the video are relatable as the choice of words is borrowed from the daily parlance of MSME owners and the visuals showcase the usual business life proceedings and challenges of SMEs and their rigour and undying spirit to keep going.

While the new anthem song instituted by myBillBook drives a larger MSME industry messaging, it also emphasizes the value that digitization and technology could offer MSMEs. The video also champions the cause of amplifying MSMEs reach and business growth by ably helping them to adopt new-age digital and tech tools for business acceleration. It echoes how various stakeholders, the MSME fraternity, and modern platforms could come together for a sustainable future.

The video anthem has been created in association with Great Mountain Picturehouse and will be distributed digitally via streaming platforms like YouTube and social networking platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. It will also be available on music streaming platforms like Spotify, Gaana.com, Wynk and a shorter version can also be used as a phone caller tune.

Rahul Raj, Co-founder and CEO, FloBiz said, "The MSME Anthem - Tum Kamaal Ho video is our tribute and salute to the spirit of MSMEs who strive hard each day to grow further in their business and simultaneously push India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission ahead. At FloBiz, the International MSME Day is regarded with high reverence. We have done our best to speak to the community directly through our video and it's a sincere initiative to inspire belief in oneself and the larger industry towards taking the first step in pursuing their dreams of self-reliance. It remains our endeavor through our business as well as marketing campaigns to help the small scale businesses achieve accelerated growth and take pride in their work as much as we do in theirs."

Pulkit Saboo, Director - Brand Marketing, Flobiz said, "This MSME day, we wanted to speak to the hearts of Indian businessmen. Awards and webinars as a concept lack novelty and are devoid of emotions and clearly do not provide any inspiration. The MSME anthem is a testimony to us being the true champions for MSMEs and we have attempted to emotionally connect with every individual who aspires to start a business or who has already dared to brave the challenges and write his/her own destiny. Multiple teams including the song composers, production unit and our marketing team members have worked day and night with a deep sense of passion to come up with this musical and visual delight. This will effectively enhance our long-term marketing and communication strategies in connecting with our end customers as we sincerely hope that for them this song becomes the daily dose of re-energising and reminding oneself of the fact - Oh Vyapaari, Tum Kamaal Ho!"

FloBiz is the parent company for myBillBook which has been designed to aid SMB business owners to run their operations from anywhere & anytime. It provides a secure platform for business owners to create invoices, manage inventory, collect payments, streamline account payables & receivables, track business performance and improve overall business efficiency through a simple-to-use yet powerful technology.

myBillBook is available on android, iOS, web as well as on offline desktop and generates 25 critical business reports that help owners make effective business decisions. The app is currently available in English, Hindi, Gujarati & Tamil and enjoys the trust and confidence of more than 65 lakh businesses and observes 10 lakh monthly active users who generate monthly trade worth Rs 12,500 Cr. on the platform.

