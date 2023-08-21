MyOperator Cloud Call Center Software Receives Best Ease of Use 2023 Badge from Capterra

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 21: MyOperator, a prominent name in the cloud communication industry, announces its recent accolade – ‘2023 Best Ease of Use’ award from Capterra Known to provide simple-to-use call center software solutions to businesses, this badge was provided by verified reviewers on Capterra, a renowned software review platform.

Rimjhim Ray, Chief Marketing Officer states, "MyOperator has strived to eliminate technical complexities that often deter businesses from embracing new software. Our cloud call center solution is meticulously designed to be intuitive, user-friendly, and impactful. The recognition of the Best Ease of Use Badge by Capterra, along with the endorsement of our customers, serves as a powerful affirmation of our dedication to user-centric simplicity."

Testimonials from users further underscore the impact of MyOperator solutions:

“By using MyOperator cloud based call center software, Apollo Healthcare has been able to improve its marketing ROI tracking to 90-100%. MyOperator has helped us streamline patient enquiries generated by our awareness campaigns and promotions.” - M G Nabi Baig, Digital Marketing Head, Apollo Healthcare.

“MyOperator cloud call center solution has understood our requirements and delivered the right call-messaging integration to optimize our customer engagement. Great support and easy to use product that works for our agile payment platform.” - Souvik Das, Associate Product Manager, Happay

“MyOperator not only efficiently catered to our given requirements but also simplified it further with their advanced features. Our call volume remains significantly high and we really appreciate how the MyOperator solution has been steady all this while.” - Anuraag Tapkir, Recruitment Manager, Amazon

Notably, in the past year, MyOperator achieved significant recognition, including the ‘2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award’ from The BPO Innovation Summit, the SoftwareSuggest Champion title in the ‘Cloud Telephony Leader Matrix’, and ‘Rising Star’ in the Compare Camp awards.

MyOperator is India's cloud communications leader trusted by 10000+ brands including Amazon, Myntra, Lenskart, Razorpay, IRCTC and more. The platform offers a complete suite of communication tools for enterprises and MSMEs including - fully managed cloud contact center, office IVR and toll-free numbers, WhatsApp and SMS business suite, CRM integrations and smart mobility solutions. MyOperator is recognized as a champion in India's cloud telephony leader matrix.

Capterra serves as the ultimate destination for organizations seeking optimal software and service solutions, offering a comprehensive selection of over 100,000 solutions spanning 900 categories. Armed with access to more than 2 million verified reviews, comprehensive product comparisons, and data-driven annual software ranking reports encompassing over 500 software types, Capterra amplifies productivity, accelerates growth, and optimizes resource allocation for businesses of all scales. To learn more, please visit capterra.com.

