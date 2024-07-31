Mysuru's Purna Chetana Young Achievers Set Elite World Records, Showcasing Exceptional Talent

VMPL

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], July 31: The small heritage town of Mysuru in Southern India has been making headlines for "record" reasons recently. The students of Purna Chetana Public School in the city have captured the attention of the academic world with their unique world record attempts, certified by Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, and India Records Academy.

Toshan G Rao, a talented 9-year-old student in Grade IV, has achieved an extraordinary feat by setting a new world record for the longest keyboard concert by an individual. Toshan performed an impressive 20 songs continuously and repeatedly for an astonishing 14 hours and 2 minutes. This remarkable accomplishment not only showcases his exceptional musical talent but also his incredible stamina and dedication.

Darshan Raj, CEO of the school, commented, "Toshan's achievement has garnered the attention of music enthusiasts and record-keeping organizations around the world, marking a significant milestone in the realm of young musical prodigies. His performance has truly transported us to a world of music," he concluded.

Ameet K Hingorani, representing Elite World Records, praised Toshan's accomplishment, stating, "Toshan's achievement has set a new standard for young musicians. His dedication and talent have truly captured our admiration and set a remarkable example for others."

Mahesh Kumar, a remarkably talented Grade VII student, was selected and trained by the school to set a new world record in the category "Longest Lecture Series on Swami Vivekananda." At just 12 years old, Mahesh spoke for an impressive 14 hours and 2 minutes marathon, delivering his lecture while standing throughout. His speech focused on Swami Vivekananda, whose teachings continue to inspire people worldwide. Mahesh's dedication and effort not only showcased his personal commitment but also highlighted the school's emphasis on instilling values and intellectual excellence in its students.

Dr. Rajini M.R., School Secretary, stated, "Our school's values are deeply inspired by Swami Vivekananda. The record-breaking lecture on his life and achievements has truly excited us and strengthened our commitment to join millions of Indians in establishing India as a global leader. I commend Mahesh for his remarkable achievement."

Ameet K. Hingorani, Ambassador and Senior Adjudicator at Elite World Records, certified this achievement as a new world record. He praised Mahesh for his confidence, body language, hand gestures, eye contact, stamina, and other key aspects of his performance. Hingorani commended Mahesh's efforts and expressed confidence that he will become an exceptional speaker, effectively conveying values to the public.

7-year-old Pruthu P. Advait, a Grade III student, has achieved a new world record for "Most Shlokas Recited by an Individual (Minor-Male)." In just 30 minutes, he recited 150 shlokas, demonstrating exceptional memorization and dedication.

Madhurya Ramaswamy, CAO, stated, "Reciting shlokas not only imparts immense spiritual energy but also fosters discipline and focus from an early age. Pruthu's remarkable achievement underscores the significance of engaging with traditional practices early on and serves as a source of inspiration for others. Congratulations to Pruthu on this extraordinary accomplishment!"

9-year-old Asmi A. Bharadwaj, a Grade IV student, has set a new world record for "Most Assorted Digital Images Identified while Blindfolded by an Individual (Minor-Female)." In just 5 minutes, she identified 349 images, including animals, birds, national leaders, and flags, all with her eyes completely covered.

P.G. Prathiba, Adjudicator at Asian Records Academy, said, "This impressive achievement showcases her extraordinary practice, dedication, and divine energy. Asmi's remarkable feat is a testament to her exceptional skills and unwavering focus. Her accomplishment not only sets a new standard but also inspires others to push their own limits. Congratulations to Asmi on this extraordinary success!"

In a stunning display of devotion and skill, 11-year-old Mulukutla Mokshada, a student of Class VI, recited all 18 chapters of the Bhagavad Gita twice, setting a new world record with the longest chanting marathon of 7 hours and 4 minutes. Her fluent recitation captivated the audience and created a deeply spiritual atmosphere throughout the school.

Maadhurya Ramaswamy, CAO, stated that "This extraordinary accomplishment not only highlights Mokshada's remarkable dedication but also underscores Purna Chetana School's commitment to inspiring young minds and nurturing valuable societal contributions through the teachings of the Gita.

K.R. Venkatesvaran, Records Manager at India Records Academy, commended the five exceptionally talented individuals for setting a new benchmark with their accomplishments. He awarded them the title of "Incredible Indian" in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

Priyanka B., Principal, said, "Our young prodigies have set unparalleled standards of excellence, showing that with passion and determination, anything is possible. Congratulations to all for making us proud."

Dean Lavanya remarked, "Their remarkable achievements reflect their talent and dedication, setting a shining example for their peers. Well done to all, and may you continue to inspire us."

The event was a joyous celebration of exceptional talent and dedication, attended by the parents, grandparents, relatives, friends, and classmates of the record holders. Their presence added to the festive atmosphere, as they rejoiced in the remarkable achievements of the young prodigies. The support and admiration from loved ones underscored the significance of these accomplishments and highlighted the community's pride in the students' extraordinary feats.

