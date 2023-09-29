Nachiket Joshi Shines Spotlight on Narendra Modi Government’s Nine Years of Unwavering Dedication in UK Parliament

London (UK), September 29: A momentous three-day International Conclave took place in London from September 19th to 21st, 2023, bringing together influential figures from various sectors from Bharat and UK for a dynamic exchange of ideas and collaboration.

Organized by Nachiket Joshi, Founder & Chairman of Khaddargram International, this Conclave marked a significant milestone in fostering Indo-British cooperation and dialogue between the nations. It generated innovative solutions and catalyzed initiatives that will contribute to a more sustainable and equitable world. During his address, he shed light on the achievements of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in driving transformative initiatives. Joshi provided an overview of Modi’s unwavering commitment to realizing his vision of making Bharat a Vishwa Guru, with a special emphasis on the remarkable success of the G20 summit. “This gathering contemplated Bharat’s dedication to sustainable development, a sentiment that resonates strongly with the policies and vision of Prime Minister of Bharat, Shri Narendra Modi.”, said Nachiket Joshi.

On September 19th, the Indian Delegation was graciously welcomed at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Neasden, where they had the opportunity to engage in prayer and meaningful interactions with esteemed religious leaders.

The Conclave commenced with a meet & greet session in the City Hall on September 20th, hosted by Assembly Member Krupesh Hirani. It enabled exchange of dialogue about Britain’s growth and the contribution of the Indian diaspora. It brought together the most influential figures from diverse sectors including business, government, politics, academia, social entrepreneurship, research, social work, and other prominent fields. The attendees engaged in inspiring discussions around United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) and shed light on its profound inspiration which stems from the principles of Mahatma Gandhi followed by felicitations of Leadership award to recognise individuals who exemplify exceptional leadership qualities, achieved outstanding success, and inspire others in their respective fields.

The Global Gandhi Awards Ceremony took place on September 21st in the esteemed setting of the UK Parliament’s House of Commons. The event was graced by the presence of Hon. Virendra Sharma, Member of Parliament (Ealing, Southall), UK, Chair Indo-British All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs). The ceremony was a significant milestone in the ongoing Indo-British collaborative efforts. The aim of this prestigious ceremony was to recognize and honor visionaries who have made contributions to sustainability and social change. The award was conferred upon individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to social change and sustainability and their dedication to making a positive impact on our global community.

The event marked the book launch of 14-year-old Aarya Chavda “Coming Together”, her journey as an Author, Illustrator, Speaker, Heritage and Environment Crusader began at the tender age of six. She is the Author of 10 books and through her books on India’s diverse cultural heritage, she earned the distinction of being the youngest Indian to represent her country not once but twice at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, first at the age of 9 and then at 12.

Vijay Goel, the Founder of the Indo-European Business Forum, provided valuable support to the Conclave, and it was graced by the presence of distinguished attendees, including Cllr Ramji Chauhan, the Mayor of Harrow, and Cllr Sunil Chopra, the Mayor of London Borough of Southwark.

The recipients of this prestigious awards were IPS Veerendra Mishra, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Krupesh Hirani, Assembly Member, Shantanu Gupta, Indian Author & Founder of The Ramayan School, Prashant Kapoor, Chief Industry Specialist, IFC member of World Bank Group, Nathan Jenden, Creative Director at Diane Von Furstenberg, Cllr Sunil Chopra, Mayor of London Borough of Southwark, Cllr Ramji Chauhan, Mayor of London Borough of Harrow, Sudhanshu Swaroop KC, Barrister & King’s Counsel, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, Governor of Borno State, Nigeria, Dr. Manish Saini, Joint Replacement and Arthroscopic Surgeon, Bharat Mandalia, Chairman Zaveri Group of Companies, Treasurer of Gujarat Cricket Association, Swati Desai, Deputy Municipal Commissioner & CEO Surat Smart City, Krishna Pujara, CEO Enfield Saheli, Chiranjiv Patel, MD PC Snehal Group of Companies, Dr. Vaishali Bambole, Eminent Scientist, Dr. Nikita Kohli, Ayurvedic Specialist, Aarya Chavda, Author & Environment Crusader Nayan Patel, Social Entrepreneur, Kuldeep Shekhawat President OFBJP, Hridesh Gupta, Founder Indian Diaspora in UK and Himanshu Vyas, Managing Director of Ayurnet Healthcare.

Dignitaries present at the event included Raageswari, actor, singer, former MTV VJ and a motivational speaker on the power of Wellness and Mindfulness, Priyanshi Gathani, Global Expansion Head, Venture Catalysts Group, Rabih El Fadel & Harry Vernon from Phyla Earth, Cllr Shikha Krishnmurthy, Cllr Bhagwanji Chohan Ex Mayor Brent, amongst others.

Representatives from different political parties in the United Kingdom appreciated Nachiket Joshi’s efforts in highlighting India’s progress during the nine years of the Modi government’s tenure. The dignitaries & attendees also extended their commendation to Khushboo Shah and her dedicated team for their instrumental role in ensuring the success of this event.

