Nagpur's 23 Year Old Boy to Represent India in Pokemon World Championship Finals

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: 23-year-old software engineer from Nagpur, Ved Bamb, has made history by becoming the first Indian Pokemon GO player to qualify for the prestigious Pokemon World Championships. The event is scheduled to take place from August 16-18, 2024, in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA.

Ved Bamb will represent India on the global stage, competing in one of the world's most popular gaming events. The Pokemon World Championships features a prize pool totalling USD 2 million.

In April 2024, Ved participated in the online qualification rounds in India. Out of over 500 competitors, he emerged as the winner after two qualification rounds. Advancing to playoffs, he faced India's 15 best players and won every single match without a loss. As the first Indian ever, Ved's journey from Nagpur to Honolulu marks a monumental milestone for the Indian esports industry.

