Nai Subah Foundation Announces Second Edition of 'Advaita' Exhibition Celebrating Neurodiversity

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 2: Nai Subah Foundation, a pioneering youth led social startup dedicated to empowering neurodiverse individuals, is thrilled to announce its second annual physical art exhibition, "Advaita" on the occasion of World Autism Day.

Following the resounding success of last year's exhibition, "Advaita" returns to showcase the exceptional talents of neurodiverse artists. The exhibition will take place from April 26th to April 28th, 2024, at ArtSastra Gallery, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi.

The second edition of "Advaita" aims to provide a platform to neurodiverse artists, whose unique perspectives and artistic expressions often remain underrepresented in mainstream society. Nai Subah Foundation, which works tirelessly to catalyse positive societal transformations, has identified art as a powerful medium for expression, empowerment, and self-actualization of the neurodiverse. After the sell-out exhibition in 2023, the exhibition this year will showcase the creativity of 26 neurodiverse artists, from the ages of 10 to 45, with over 100 artworks on display and sale over the three days.

Tarini Malhotra, Founder of Nai Subah Foundation, expressed her excitement for the upcoming event, stating, "After the tremendous success of last year's exhibition, we are thrilled to announce the return of 'Advaita.' This year, we aim to further amplify the contribution of our neurodiverse artists to the arts. Through our art-based projects, we aim to develop means to a respectable and sustainable livelihood for our talented artists."

Vipul Saini, art curator of "Advaita" and proprietor of ArtSastra said, "Each individual possesses a unique lens through which they interpret and express their experiences. 'Advaita' celebrates the beauty of diversity, inviting audiences to embrace the profound insights offered by neurodiverse artists, whose perspectives often reveal hidden truths and the mystical."

The Nai Subah Foundation, champions inclusivity and equal opportunities for neurodiverse individuals by removing hurdles to their employment and income generation. Through partnerships with corporations and the establishment of sustainable career paths, these organizations aim to foster a fairer and more inclusive society. The Advaita exhibition offers a transformative journey, showcasing the artistic prowess of neurodiverse talents.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor