Namo Bharat Corridor: DB RRTS partners with Wurth to strengthen sustainable depot maintenance

New Delhi [India], August 14 : In a significant step towards enhancing operational efficiency and environmental sustainability, DB RRTS Operations India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn International Operations (DBIO), has partnered with Wurth Industrial Services India to upgrade depot-level maintenance practices for the Namo Bharat corridor - India's first semi-high-speed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) implemented by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

This Indo-German collaboration introduces advanced, eco-friendly solutions aimed at reducing waste, optimising supply chain efficiency, and improving workplace safety. A key highlight of the partnership is the adoption of Wurth's REFILLO mat aerosol refill system at the Duhai depot, making DB RRTS the first rail operator in India to implement this innovative technology. The system is designed to minimise hazardous waste and reduce packaging material, aligning with global best practices for sustainable industrial operations.

In addition to the REFILLO mat system, Wurth will equip DB RRTS with automated inventory management tools and modular storage solutions to enhance supply chain coordination processes. These measures aim to ensure streamlined material handling and efficient maintenance operations. The launch event also featured the Wurth "System Bus" - a mobile showroom designed for on-site product demonstrations, enabling stakeholders to experience the technology firsthand.

Speaking at the event, Niko Warbanoff, CEO, DB E.C.O. Group & DB International Operations, emphasised the strategic importance of the partnership, "This collaboration with Wurth is not just about toolsit's about building smarter, sustainable systems for future-ready railways. It reflects our shared German legacy of engineering excellence and commitment to India's Make-in-India and sustainability goals. Therefore, I am very happy and proud about the partnership with Wurth."

The Namo Bharat corridor represents a transformative shift in regional transportation, offering faster, greener, and more efficient mobility solutions. With this partnership, DB RRTS aims to set new benchmarks in sustainable rail operations, demonstrating that modern infrastructure can go hand-in-hand with environmental responsibility.

