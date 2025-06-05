NAMTECH Announces 100 Fully Funded Fellowships for Top Engineering Graduates

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 5: NAMTECH (New Age Makers’ Institute of Technology), an education initiative by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), has announced 100 fully funded MET fellowships for graduates from premier engineering institutes across India. As a pioneering global institution dedicated to advancing innovation in Manufacturing, Engineering, and Technology (MET), NAMTECH offers high-end, Industry 4.0-aligned, accelerated one-year master's programs. These fellowships will cover the entire tuition fee for eligible candidates, enabling talented engineers to access world-class education and career-defining opportunities.

The fellowships are open to graduates from India's top engineering institutions, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, IIITDMs, BITS, and other leading colleges. NAMTECH's one-year International Professional Master's Programs (iPMP) are designed to provide deep, hands-on experience in real-world environments through advanced micro-factories, industry-grade labs, and digital learning ecosystems. Select students will also benefit from a global immersion opportunity at the Technical University of Munich (TUM), Germany, along with exposure to international academic ecosystems through partnerships with globally ranked QS top 10 universities.

Arunkumar Pillai, Director General of NAMTECH, said, “NAMTECH is introducing a fellowship program this year for all those who believe that engineers can shape tomorrow's world. The NAMTECH MET Fellowship is not just a program—it's a gateway to be a part of the dynamic MET ecosystem.”

He further added, “With world-class mentors, experiential learning and real-world projects in cutting-edge sustainable living learning labs, the fellowship is designed to transform the engineering students into a conscious technologist. Co-designed with global automation and Manufacturing leaders and academic partners from the QS Top 10, it's a launchpad—for those who want to learn by doing, and lead by creating.”

The fellowships apply to four future-facing areas within NAMTECH's iPMP offerings: Smart Manufacturing & AI, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Advanced Robotic Technology, and Sustainability Engineering & Management. Each program integrates advanced technical training with leadership development, equipping students to take on high-impact roles in industry and research.

About NAMTECH

NAMTECH (New Age Makers’ Institute of Technology), an education initiative by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), is a pioneering global institution driving innovation in Manufacturing Engineering and Technology (MET). Positioned at the forefront of India's industrial transformation, NAMTECH offers cutting-edge International Professional Master's Programs for engineering graduates in fields such as Smart Manufacturing & AI, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Advanced Robotic Technology, and Sustainability Engineering & Management. The institute emphasizes responsible innovation, and the development of conscious technologists—professionals who integrate sustainability, inclusivity, and ethical responsibility into their approach to innovation.

