NAR-INDIA Strengthens International Ties for Real Estate Sector at IREC 2024 in Kuala Lumpur

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 19: The National Association of Realtors-India (NAR-INDIA), the largest real estate association in India, recently made a remarkable impact at The International Real Estate Conference (IREC) 2024, held in Kuala Lumpur. Under the theme "Bridging Borders, Building Opportunities," NAR-INDIA's delegation showcased India's booming real estate market while fostering global connections and securing new avenues for international collaboration.

IREC 2024 marked a significant milestone for NAR-INDIA, with its delegation playing a central role in the conference's events. Led by Chairman Sumanth Reddy and Vice Chairman & Chair Global Tarun Bhatia, the delegation actively engaged in leadership meetings, study tours, and discussions with key global figures in real estate. The event provided a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and valuable networking opportunities, attracting real estate professionals from around the world.

Among the notable attendees were President of NAR- USA, Kevin Sears, Mark Kitabayashi, Alejandro Escudero, and Ayres D'Cunha, whose presence underscored the importance of strengthening international partnerships. Discussions focused on the future of the real estate industry, with a shared emphasis on the value of global collaboration and forward-looking strategies.

The presentation "India: Overview & Opportunities" captivated international realtors, sparking considerable interest in India's growing market. Numerous international professionals expressed their desire to join NAR-INDIA as International Realtor Members (IRMs), highlighting the country's increasing prominence on the global real estate stage.

The final day of IREC 2024 explored emerging real estate markets worldwide, delving into the role of innovation, data-driven decision-making, and leadership accountability. These insights underscored the need for technology, effective communication, and adaptability in navigating the rapidly evolving real estate landscape.

Speaking about the event NAR-India Chairman Sumanth Reddy said, "Our participation at IREC 2024 was a defining moment for NAR-INDIA. The connections we've fostered and the insights we've gained have opened up incredible opportunities for collaboration with realtors across the globe. India's real estate market is on the rise, and it's clear from the enthusiasm we've seen here that the world is ready to engage with us. We're excited about the future and the role NAR-INDIA will play on the international stage."

Mr. Tarun Bhatia, Vice Chairman & Chair Global, NAR-INDIA added, "IREC 2024 gave us the chance to showcase the potential of the Indian real estate market, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Our discussions with international leaders have reinforced the importance of global partnerships in shaping the future of real estate. We're returning home with valuable insights and new relationships that will drive our mission to elevate Indian real estate in the global arena."

Mr. Amit Chopra, President of NAR-INDIA, emphasized, "IREC 2024 has been a pivotal moment for us to further solidify our position on the global map. The overwhelming response from international real estate professionals speaks volumes about the rising importance of India in the global real estate industry. We are more motivated than ever to push boundaries and explore new horizons for Indian real estate on the world stage."

NAR-INDIA's active participation in IREC 2024 solidified its status as a key player in the global real estate market. The delegation returned to India with strengthened international relationships, valuable insights, and a clear roadmap for future partnerships. The heightened interest in IRM memberships stands as a testament to the association's growing global influence.

NAR-INDIA remains committed to fostering international business opportunities and looks forward to further expanding its global footprint in the real estate industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor