Narayana Group of Schools Celebrates Holistic Excellence with Elite World Records Achievements in Thirukkural Recitation Marathon and Spellathon

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 3: The Narayana Group of Schools, with over 801 branches across India, celebrates 45 years of academic excellence. Our students consistently secure top ranks in NEET, JEE Mains, and JEE Advanced. Beyond academics, Narayana emphasizes holistic development through a balanced focus on extracurricular and co-curricular activities. Narayana Group take pride in fostering a deep appreciation for Tamil Nadu's and India's cultural heritage, nurturing well-rounded individuals who excel both academically and culturally, preparing them for a bright future.

Ponguru Sharani, Director of the Narayana Group of Institutions, stated, "In line with our vision of holistic education, the Narayana Group of Schools in Tamil Nadu proudly hosted the 'Narayana World Records Festival 2024,' successfully achieving two remarkable world records. The event featured the 'Longest Thirukkural Recitation Marathon by a Team (Multiple Venues)' and the 'Most Participants in a Spellathon at Multiple Locations.' Held on September 22, 2024, the festival brought together 8,384 students from Pre-Primary I to Grade VIII across 19 branches in Chennai and 1 branch in Madurai. These record-breaking achievements were certified by Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy, and Tamilan Book of Records, marking another milestone for Narayana."

Dr Lakshmi Samyuktha, Academic Head, detailed the remarkable achievement of the Narayana Group of Schools in setting a new world record for the "Longest Thirukkural Recitation Marathon by a Team (Multiple Venues)." This initiative, aimed at promoting the timeless values of the Thirukkural, took place across 41 venues in India, celebrating Tamil Nadu's rich literary and cultural heritage.

Originally planned for 42 venues, 41 actively participated, supervised by 54 adjudicators who ensured thorough monitoring. A total of 7,827 students participated from Pre-Primary I to Grade VIII, including 7,231 students from Pre-Primary I to Grade V and 596 students from Grades VI to VIII. The event embraced inclusivity, with 36 students with special needs and 41 unwell students joining in. The marathon lasted for 353 hours, 50 minutes, and 31 seconds before penalties, with a final approved cumulative duration of 342 hours, 13 minutes, and 3 seconds after deductions. This marked an extraordinary milestone for Narayana, with a total of 7,770 approved participants.

This extraordinary event not only set a world record but also reaffirmed the Narayana Group of Schools' dedication to instilling the universal human values found in the Thirukkural. The recitation marathon stands as a powerful tribute to the Thirukkural's enduring legacy and its message of wisdom for future generations, she further stated.

Lau Thein Poh, CEO of Elite World Records, Singapore, shared the outstanding achievement of the Narayana Group of Schools in setting a new world record for the "Most Participants in a Spellathon at Multiple Venues." The event took place across four venues, with 557 students from Grade I to Grade V showcasing their spelling talents. Participants spelled words dictated by six adjudicators, with each student spelling between 50 to 90 words within a five-minute time limit. The seamless rotation ensured continuous engagement, allowing all participants to stay actively involved. The event also emphasized inclusivity, with five special needs students, including those with Down Syndrome, Dyslexia, and Hyperactivity, taking part. Notably, four students, despite being unwell and hospitalized, demonstrated remarkable perseverance by attending the attempt. While 28 students were absent and two were disqualified, 527 students were officially approved based on their performance.

The Spellathon lasted 36 hours, 13 minutes, and 29 seconds, providing ample time for participants to excel. This event underscored both the students' impressive spelling skills and Narayana's commitment to holistic education, fostering life skills alongside academic excellence, he further appreciated.

Following the successful completion of these record attempts, a grand citation ceremony was held on September 28 and 29, 2024, at the Anna Centenary Auditorium in Chennai. Distinguished international dignitaries from Elite World Records, representing Singapore, and Malaysia, along with Indian representatives from other world record agencies, attended the event. Notable figures included Lau Thein Poh, CEO, and Dr Toy Wan Ching, Ambassador and Adjudicator, Singapore; Elizabeth Louise Gerard, Adjudicator, Elite World Records, Malaysia; Sudhay S, Adjudicator, Elite World Records, India; Dr A.K. Senthil Kumar, Ambassador and Senior Adjudicator, Asian Records Academy; P. Jeganathan, Senior Records Manager and Former Associate Editor, India Records Academy; and Dr B. Bala Subramanian, Senior Records Manager, Tamilan Book of Records. The world record citations were presented to Director Smt. Ponguru Sharani, Academic Head Dr K. Lakshmi Samyuktha, and the Narayana Institutions team.

The dedication of both students and staff ensured the event was truly memorable and impactful. The Narayana Group of Schools' achievements celebrate academic excellence and cultural heritage, inspiring future generations through holistic education and inclusivity.

