Narayana Group’s Puneet Kothapa honoured with Fortune India’s 40 Under 40 Award

In a momentous occasion for the Narayana Group, its president, Mr. Puneet Kothapa, was bestowed with the prestigious Fortune India’s 40 Under 40 award. The event, which took place in Bangalore, saw Mr. Kothapa being honoured by none other than the legendary Mr. N. R. Narayana Murthy himself.

The Fortune India 40 Under 40 list celebrates India’s brightest and most promising young leaders from various fields who have made significant contributions to their respective industries. Mr. Puneet Kothapa’s inclusion in this list is a testament to his outstanding leadership and vision in the field of education. Under his astute guidance, The Narayana Group has witnessed unprecedented growth and garnered widespread recognition for delivering excellence in the field of education.

Speaking at the Fortune India 40 Under 40 Awards event, Puneet Kothapa shared his insightful thoughts and said, “There is no replacement for the physical classroom, as it provides an overall learning experience that includes social interactions, the development of interpersonal skills, and active participation. However, ed-tech can play a vital role in supplementing classroom learning, making it more dynamic and effective. The future of education is about enhancing physical classrooms with technology, and this is precisely the direction in which Narayana Schools is headed”.

He also highlighted how ed-tech has transformed over the past few years, especially in response to the challenges posed by the pandemic and emphasized that the future of education lies in a hybrid model, where physical classrooms co-exist with technology-driven learning.

Mr. Kothapa also spoke about Narayana Group’s intent to make quality education accessible to students across the nation. He expressed the group’s aspiration to establish presence in every district of India, ensuring that students have access to world-class educational opportunities near the comfort of their homes.

“With over 50,000 dedicated employees, we’ve scaled heights I could only dream of,” Mr. Kothapa remarked, acknowledging the significant milestones achieved by Narayana Group. He highlighted that the dedication and hard work of the entire team has been instrumental in making this journey possible.

