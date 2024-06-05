Narayana Health's Ground breaking Docu-Series "InsidER" Surpasses 100 Million Streams

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 5: Narayana Health, one of India's premier healthcare providers, proudly announces that its groundbreaking medical docu-series, "InsidER," has surpassed an incredible milestone of 100 million streams across Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and TV+ within just two months of its launch.

Launched on March 27th, "InsidER" is a first-of-its-kind series featuring ten gripping episodes that dive deep into the true stories of patients facing life-threatening medical emergencies. The series presents an unfiltered look at the urgency and intensity of emergency care & chronicles the relentless efforts of bystanders, families, emergency physicians and specialists as they race against time to save lives. Each episode provides personal accounts from patients and their families, adding a personal and emotional depth to the already powerful narratives.

Dr Emmanuel Rupert, Managing Director & Group CEO of Narayana Health, attributes the success of the series to the authentic storytelling the dedication of the medical teams and the willingness of the patients and their families to come forward and participate "We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to 'InsidER,'" said Dr Rupert. "This one-of-its kind series not only highlights the extraordinary efforts of our medical teams but also brings to light the real, human stories behind the emergencies. The milestone of 100 million streams is a testament to the series' impact and our commitment to providing exceptional healthcare. We are proud to share these stories and bring greater awareness on the importance of Golden hour in emergency care."

The primary goal of "InsidER" extends beyond just raising awareness. The series aims to empower viewers by shedding light on the importance of acting swiftly during the golden hour and the realities of medical emergencies through immersive storytelling.

The docu-series has not only captivated viewers but also sparked important conversations about emergency medical care in India. By providing a realistic look at the challenges and triumphs faced by patients and healthcare professionals, "InsidER" has set a new benchmark for medical docu-series.

Narayana Health continues to lead the way in healthcare innovation, combining advanced medical technology with compassionate care. As the organization looks to the future, it remains dedicated to saving lives and improving health outcomes for patients across India.

Narayana Health, founded by the visionary cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Prasad Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, is a leading presence in the global healthcare landscape. As one of the largest healthcare providers in India, Narayana Health offers a comprehensive range of super-specialty tertiary care facilities, establishing itself as the ultimate destination for healthcare needs. Narayana Health has grown exponentially, expanding its reach to include a vast network of 45 healthcare facilities, both domestically and internationally. This network comprises 18 owned/operated hospitals, one managed hospital, three heart centers, 21 primary healthcare facilities, and a hospital in the Cayman Islands. With a total bed capacity of 6,164 beds, Narayana Health is committed to its mission of providing high-quality healthcare services to those in need.

