Nari Shakti budget aims to empower PM’s vision of developed India: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, July 23 Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy stated on Tuesday that the 'Nari Shakti’ budget aims to empower Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a 'Developed India' and significantly benefit women.

Taking to X, Kumaraswamy congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the budget for the seventh-consecutive time.

He stated, “Nine priority areas have been identified, with Rs 1.48 lakh crore allocated for education, employment, and skill development. The goal is to create four crore jobs, ensuring better utilisation of human resources.

“This budget includes initiatives to financially empower small and medium-scale industries, which play a crucial role in generating employment.”

He added, “It is a visionary and far-reaching budget. Emphasis is placed on agriculture, industry, infrastructure, and job creation. Production is also a key focus. The announcement of 12 industrial corridors, including Bengaluru-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bengaluru, will significantly boost employment and economic growth.”

Kumaraswamy stated, “The budget prioritises agricultural research and development to meet the growing demand for food and revitalise agriculture. Extending the digital survey of agricultural crops to 400 districts across the country is a welcome move.”

“The budget places a strong emphasis on research and innovation. Prioritising industrial development through collaboration between central and state governments is a forward-thinking initiative that will greatly contribute to overall development.

“The announcement of 50-year interest-free loans to states is commendable. I believe this is an inclusive budget for the ‘Amrit Kaal’”, Kumaraswamy stated.

