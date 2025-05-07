Narmada Macplast Reports Robust Q4 And FY25 Financial Results, Board To Consider Interim Dividend

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 7:

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 7: Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Limited (BSE: 517431), engaged in import-export and consultancy of plastic products and raw materials, reported a sharp jump in revenue and profitability for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025.

In the March 2025 quarter, the company posted a revenue of Rs. 247.39 lakh, a jump of 624.4% from Rs. 34.15 lakh recorded in the same quarter of the previous year. Narmada Macplast reported a net profit of Rs. 43.17 lakh during the quarter, a significant turnaround from the net loss of Rs. 3.06 lakh in the same period last year.

For the financial year 2024-25, revenue surged by 285% to Rs. 698.40 lakh, compared to Rs. 181.27 lakh in the financial year 2023-24. The company posted a net profit of Rs. 539.17 lakh for the year, more than 3,000 times higher than the Rs. 0.18 lakh posted in the previous year.

A spokesperson of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Limited, said, "Our strong financial performance in the March quarter and financial year 2024-25 is the result of improved operational efficiencies, strong market demand, and our strategic initiatives. We are committed to sustainable growth and long-term value creation for our stakeholders."

Separately, the Board of Directors of Narmada Macplast is scheduled to meet on Friday, 9 May, to consider the interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The record date to determine the shareholder eligibility for the interim dividend is 16 May 2025, subject to declaration and necessary Board approvals.

