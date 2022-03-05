NASSCOM to help Indian tech firms expand business and trade in Canada

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) has said it will launch a programme called 'Launchpad' in Canada to help Indian tech firms expand their businesses and trade in the North American market.

"The prime focus for the Launchpad will be to provide a platform for the NASSCOM member companies to use as a home base while exploring opportunities to do business in North America," NASSCOM said in a statement.

Key features of the programme include - up to 6 months' rent-free office space, developing a hands-on understanding of market opportunities, assistance with site selection, government regulations, incentives, and tax planning to establish permanent operations in the region.

As part of the programme, it is expected that an initial set of around 20 companies will create over 200 jobs within 4 years in Canada, NASSCOM said.

This will be NASSCOM's first such initiative for Canada. The tech industry body will introduce the programme in Canada in partnership with the Province of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and the City of Brampton.

"The launchpad will help promote cross-border trade and provide the Indian tech companies opportunity to successfully land and expand into the North American market," NASSCOM said.

"This programme provides a tremendous opportunity for NASSCOM and its member companies, as it comes amidst the improving pandemic situation. We are thrilled to provide a multitude of options for companies to choose from while deciding their home base in Canada," said Shivendra Singh, Vice-President & Head - Global Trade Development at NASSCOM.

Addressing a virtual event, High Commissioner-Designate for Canada to India Cameron MacKay said, "The NASSCOM Launchpad in Canada is a great opportunity for Indian technology companies to invest and expand across Canada. Locating your business in Canada opens the doors to world markets for your company through Canada's 15 trade agreements with 51 countries and potential access to 1.5 billion consumers."

"We greatly value our close collaboration with NASSCOM in highlighting the many advantages Canada has to offer and encourage Indian technology companies to take advantage of the Launchpad to explore new growth opportunities in Canada," MacKay added.

Reacting on the NASSCOM's proposal, Susan Corkum-Greek, Minister of Economic Development for Nova Scotia, said, "through strategic investments and key partnerships with universities and industry, Nova Scotia has built a robust, and still young tech sector that already contributes more than $1.7 billion to our economy, directly employing more than 11,000 people."

