Nasscom unveils Talent Council to drive India’s future digital workforce

New Delhi, July 1 In a move to strengthen India’s position as a global technology talent hub, Nasscom on Tuesday announced the formation of its new Talent Council — a strategic industry-led initiative dedicated to building a future-ready, globally competitive digital workforce.

The IT industry’s apex body also appointed Satish HC, Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, as the Chair of the Nasscom Talent Council.

With over three decades of experience in global talent strategy, innovation, and digital transformation, he will lead the council’s efforts to shape a globally competitive, high-trust industry workforce, Nasscom said in a statement.

The initiative is part of Nasscom’s continued commitment towards fostering innovation, driving digital transformation, and enabling inclusive growth by building a resilient and globally competitive workforce.

“India is uniquely positioned to lead the world in the age of AI and emerging technologies. This step jump is more than skill development; it is about transition from being talent-rich to expert talent harnessing the power of technology through application and innovating the enterprise and society around us,” said Satish HC, Chair, Nasscom Talent Council.

The formation of the Talent Council is a timely and critical step to collectively reimagine our talent strategy and ensure that our workforce remains agile, trusted, and globally competitive, he mentioned.

India’s digital economy is expanding rapidly, with a projected need for nearly 30 million digitally skilled professionals by 2026, while 50 per cent of the existing workforce will require reskilling in emerging technologies.

With a tech talent base exceeding 5.4 million, India is well-positioned to lead in high-impact domains such as artificial intelligence, deeptech, semiconductors, and cybersecurity.

The formation of the Talent Council reflects Nasscom’s commitment to ensuring that India’s tech talent remains agile, relevant, and future-ready.

The Council will seek to unlock new models for talent mobility, retention, and models, while driving regionally distributed employability programmes.

Notably, it aims to strengthen data-driven decision-making by enabling access to exclusive research, market intelligence, and global best practices to shape organizational strategies, according to Nasscom which represents the voice of over $284 billion technology industry in India.

