Nation first always first: a landmark day with 120 auctions at 120 locations on SAMIL freedom auction 2023

New Delhi [India], August 17: In a remarkable feat, Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL), India’s Largest Phygital Pre-owned Marketplace has etched a new record by orchestrating an awe-inspiring event - the SAMIL Freedom Auction on 12th August 2023. On this significant occasion, 120+ auctions were simultaneously held at 120+ diverse locations spanning length and breadth of the Nation from Jammu to Chennai and from Gandhinagar to Kolkata, commemorating 76 years of India’s Independence.

This event exemplified our commitment to providing an exceptional experience to buyers, enabling them to bid on their preferred pre-owned vehicles and equipment. The occasion resonated with the spirit of India's 76 years of Independence. All the Automalls across India witnessed an extraordinary congregation of choices - from two-wheelers and cars to construction equipment, from tractors to trucks. This colossal gathering of over 13,000 assets showcased the diversity of options available to our valued customers.

Pre-owned vehicles, equipment and other assets from a full spectrum of sellers across Consumers, Banks, NBFCs, Insurance Companies, OEMs and Dealers, Leasing, Rental and Aggregator Companies, Brokers, Transporters, and Contractors were displayed and ramped. This encompassing array of offerings symbolized the Power of Choice, empowering buyers to select from a vast array of inventories.

Embracing innovation, SAMIL offered the unique blend of Phygital Solutions - a fusion of Physical and Digital platforms. The cutting-edge technology, including Desktop Live Bidding and the MySAMIL App, enabled buyers and sellers to engage seamlessly. Live Streaming of auctions on the MySAMIL mobile App allowed real-time participation, regardless of location.

SAMIL Freedom Auction 2023 culminated with an outstanding achievement of Rs. 100+ Crores in transactions through sale of 3400+ inventories in a single day, reaffirming our dedication to serving our customers with excellence. This momentous occasion with over 17,000 customer footfall stands as a testament to SAMIL's unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and providing a platform that empowers both buyers and sellers. The legacy of this event will continue to inspire and shape the future of our industry.

Sameer Malhotra, Director & CEO – SAMIL, expressed his profound satisfaction as Shriram Automallin line with its core values of being Nation First, Always First, commemorated the 76 years of nation's independence with remarkable SAMIL Freedom Auction. This occasion showcased our commitment to empower our valued customers by providing them the opportunity to bid on their preferred pre-owned vehicles and equipment. The resounding success of conducting 120 auctions across 120 locations in a single day, resulting in the sale of over 3,400 inventories worth Rs. 100+ Cr, truly underscores the monumental achievement. The participation of more than 17,000 customers hailing from 500 cities in the SAMIL Freedom Auction further exemplifies our outreach. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our distinguished guests, discerning buyers, esteemed sellers, and dedicated Samilians for contributing to the resounding success of the SAMIL Freedom Auction.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

120 auctions at 120 locations in a single day to celebrate 76 years of India’s independence

Phygital (Physical plus Digital) Auctions facility empowered both buyers and sellers

All types of pre-owned vehicles and equipment under one roof for buying and selling

Over 13,000 vehicles and equipment displayed for auctions

3400+ inventories sold in a single day

More than 17,000 customer footfalls registered from 500 cities

Rs. 100+ Cr. worth of transactions recorded

For more information about Shriram Automall, its group companies and services, visit samil.in.

For more information, please contact:

Vibha Sarin Prabhakar

Chief Experience Officer

Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL), Delhi | India

7th Floor, Best Business Park, Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, Delhi – 110034

Tel: +91.11.42414422, Fax: +91.11.42414444

E-Mail: contact@samil.in

Website: www.samil.in

