National Aari Workers Anthem Launched – A Musical Salute to India’s Skilled Hands

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13:The Indian Aari Workers Federation (IAWF) proudly unveiled the National Aari Workers Anthem at the 2nd International Aari Workers Conference – 2025, held at the ACS Convention Centre, Bangalore.

Written by Dr. Aravind Lakshminarayanan (Yoga Aravind), National President of IAWF, composed by Manikrishnan, and sung by Aparna Narayanan, the anthem is the first-ever musical tribute dedicated solely to Aari artisans — the skilled hands behind one of India's most exquisite embroidery traditions.

The anthem is now the official musical identity of IAWF and will be played at all major events, including the Pro Aari Olympiad, national & state conferences, and institutional ceremonies.

Full Anthem Lyrics with English Meaning

आरी की डोरी, परंपरा की शान,

(Aari ki dori, parampara ki shaan)

The thread of Aari is the pride of tradition,

कुशल हथेलियों का अद्भुत गान,

(Kushal hatheliyon ka adbhut gaan)

An extraordinary song of skilled palms,

गांवों से दुनिया तक का रास्ता,

(Gaavon se duniya tak ka raasta)

From villages to the world's stage,

कलात्मक विरासत का उज्ज्वल वास्ता।

(Kalatmak virasat ka ujjwal vaasta)

A radiant connection to our artistic heritage.

सपनों संग सिली हर रेखा,

(Sapno sang sili har rekha)

Every stitch sewn with dreams,

हर कढ़ाई में शक्ति की लेखा,

(Har kadhai mein shakti ki lekha)

Every embroidery line holding the record of strength,

रूढ़ियों को तोड़, नारी बने मिसाल,

(Roodhiyon ko tod, naari bane misaal)

Breaking barriers, women become examples of courage,

संस्कृति से सजती है उसकी ढाल।

(Sanskriti se sajti hai uski dhaal)

Her shield is adorned with culture.

कला में एकता, गर्व हमारा,

(Kala mein ekta, garv hamaara)

Unity in art, our pride,

देश-विदेश में फैला सितारा,

(Desh-videsh mein phaila sitaara)

A star shining across the nation and abroad,

सोने से हाथों ने रच दी तक़दीर,

(Sone se haathon ne rach di takdeer)

Golden hands have crafted destiny,

आरी श्रमिक — देश की गौरव-वीर!

(Aari shramik — desh ki gaurav-veer!)

Aari workers — the proud heroes of our nation!

Meaning & Significance

The anthem poetically celebrates the artistry, strength, and cultural pride of Aari workers. It portrays them as national heroes who carry India's heritage from rural villages to the global fashion stage.

Each verse speaks to:

● The artistry of Aari embroidery and its connection to tradition.

● The empowerment of women, breaking social barriers through skill.

● The unity and pride that binds artisans across India.

● The global recognition Aari work deserves as a symbol of Indian craftsmanship.

About the Indian Aari Workers Federation (IAWF)

IAWF is the world's first and largest federation exclusively for Aari artisans, nearing 1 lakh members nationwide. Founded by Dr. Aravind Lakshminarayanan, the Federation is dedicated to:

● Empowering artisans through skill development and certification.

● Preserving cultural heritage by promoting Aari embroidery globally.

● Creating opportunities via exhibitions, competitions, and entrepreneurship programs.

● Recognizing excellence through initiatives like National Aari Workers Day and Pro Aari Olympiad.

A Symbol of Pride & Unity

With the launch of the National Aari Workers Anthem, every artisan now has a song that speaks for their journey, their challenges, and their triumphs. It will be played with honour at every IAWF event, instilling a sense of belonging and pride among Aari workers across India and abroad.

Dr. Aravind Lakshminarayanan remarked:

“This anthem is the heartbeat of our movement. Every note and every word is stitched with love, respect, and recognition for the artisans who make India's cultural fabric so rich. From today, this is not just a song — it is our identity.”

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor