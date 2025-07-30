National Conclave “Role of CSR in Mission Viksit Bharat by 2047” held in New Delhi, Shri Nitin Gatkari Ji urges Community Engagement

New Delhi [India], July 29: The National Conclave on “Role of CSR in Mission Viksit Bharat by 2047” and Indian Achievers' Awards 2025 were held at Le Méridien, New Delhi, on 15th July. Organised by Indian Achievers' Forum, a pioneer in recognising achievements since 2000, the summit in this 25th year, honoured eminent individuals and organisations working towards the Mission Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

The chief guest of the event was Hon'ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari. The Guests of Honour were Smt. Rekha Sharma, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Smt. Smita Wagh, Hon'ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Government of India (also recipient of Sansad Bharati Samman), H.E. Mr. Mariano Agustin Caucino, Ambassador of Argentina to India, H.E. Ms. Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner, High Commission of the Republic of Rwanda, Mr. Bui Trung Thuong, Trade Counsellor – Head of Trade Office Embassy of Vietnam, and Eva Kopecká, Head of Commercial & Economic Section, Embassy of the Czech Republic. The summit was further graced by the presence of eminent dignitaries including Shri Surendra Nath Tripathi, Retd. IAS, Director General – Indian Institute of Public Administration, Dr. Rashmi Singh, IAS, Secretary Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) Government of NCT of Delhi, among other distinguished guests.

The Summit, powered by State Bank of India, brought together over 400 delegates including business leaders, CSR professionals, and numerous award winners from across India, while over 2,000 participants joined via live streaming. This event is set in accordance with the goals of Viksit Bharat by 2047 set by our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi as the nation positions itself as a voice for the Global South and a key partner to developing countries worldwide.

Mr. Harish Chandra, President – Indian Achievers' Forum and Managing Editor – CSR Times, in his opening address cited the importance of CSR in Viksit Bharat, “From commitment of enterprises to inclusive education and skill development, CSR stakeholders are essential architects of the future.”

Hon'ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway Shri Nitin Gadkari, in his address to the vast gathering said: “What we take from our society, we must give it back to them. With our positive efforts we are able to change the backward sections of our society.” He highlighted his work in rural and agriculture sectors on how CSR funds build our society a better place to live in and its impact in rural and agricultural development in India. “Gaon ka pani gaon mei, khet ka pani khet mei, ghar ka pani ghar mei,” he concluded.

The Indian Achievers' Award winners came from different walks of lives. Some of them were

LifeWear Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Rohim Uddin, Founder, Global CTO & COO, IT Cart Private Limited

Mr. Yogesh Anyapanawar, Founder & CEO, Datamotive.io

Ms. Vidushi Diwan Trivedi, Director Sales, Accenture

Mr. Gulshan Verma, Founder, Recordedkarma Technology Private Limited

Dr. Vaibhav Diwan, General Manager (GM) – Growth, Global Product Compliance Group, Sweden

Mrs. Divita Kanoria, Founder, Vedic Collection Pvt. Ltd.

Ms Sudarshana Niraj Dravid, USA

Mr. Pravin Savant

Mr. Aditya Vilas Deshpande, Senior Software Engineer, USA

Ms. Srija Saha, Member of Technical Staff, Oracle, USA

Mrs. Vasi Govinder Padayachy, CEO, TSL Legal (Pty) Ltd., South Africa

Mr. Sai Charan Ponnoju, Senior Software Engineer, USA

Mrs. Vinopriya Vijayaboopathy, Senior Product Manager, USA

Mr. Satya Swarup Das, Director, Product Management – Financial Services, Unisys

Dr. Sekou Traore, Professor, Université Gamal Abdel Nasser de Conakry, Western Guinea

Mr. Bhaskar Yakkanti, Senior Data Engineer, USA

Mr. Naveen Kumar Siripuram, Manager, CVS Health, USA

Mr. Varun R. Pandya, AGM – Business Development, Africa & Emerging Business,Tata Projects Limited

Ms. Priya Dharshini Kalyanasundaram , Sr. Technical Program Manager, USA

Mr. Sandeep Dommari, Principal Architect, USA

Mr. Sudhakar Tiwari, Principal Solutions Architect, USA

Mr. Kaushal P Trivedi, Expert Technologist – Global Networks, United Kingdom

Mr. Somak Banerjee, Director, Wipro Technologies, Karnataka

Mr. Shailesh Grover, Chief Growth Officer, Sensori.ai, UK

Mr. Karthik Mani, Digital & Technology Director, CB Richard Ellis, USA

Mr. Nithin Vunnam, Manager, Cardinal Health, USA

Mr. Tejas Dhanorkar, Principal Application Engineer, USA

Mr. Adithya Jakkaraju, Technical Architect, USA

Mr. Saji Purathepparambil Kunjappan, Director, AWS Data Centers, APMEA, Amazon Web Services, Singapore

Mr. Swaminathan Sethuraman, Director, Lead Data Engineer, USA

Mr. Shemeer Sulaiman Kunju, Technical Manager, HCL America Inc., USA

Ms. Aishwarya Badlani, Senior Manager, USA

Mr. Ashay Mohile, Senior Technical Product Manager, Infrastructure Security, Meta (Facebook), USA

The summit also featured an engaging panel discussion on the topic “Role of Social Organisations/Entrepreneurs in Nation Building,” explored grassroots innovation and social entrepreneurship as key to inclusive progress.

The event concluded on an optimistic note, reaffirming a shared commitment to advance the journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The event was supported by JSW Energy, NTPC Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., SJVN Ltd., THDC India Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., ONGC, GAIL India Ltd., NLC India Ltd., Power Finance Corporation Ltd., NHPC, and Coal India Ltd.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor