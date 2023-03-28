National CSR Network Hosts Successful Workshop on Social Return on Investment

New Delhi (India), March 28: National CSR Network hosted a successful workshop on Social Return on Investment (SROI) on 7th, 9th and 10th March, 2023 virtually. The workshop was attended by 30 participants, including professionals, corporates, and industry experts from IIT Madras, TERI, Mahindra & Mahindra, Luminous India Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consulting Engineers, SBI Foundation etc.

National CSR Network is committed to empowering companies for meaningful social development. The organisation is specialised in conducting impact assessment study of CSR projects that is beyond monitoring & evaluation. It has a track record of conducting impactful studies & hosting successful capacity-building workshops on a variety of topics related to the field.

The workshop on SROI was aimed at providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of Social Return on Investment, covering topics such as Key Elements of SROI, building team capabilities for SROI, SROI Principles, Understanding SROI Process, Measurement & Impact, Calculation of an SROI ratio and Linking Impact Metrics to SDGs – The need and challenge. The workshop was designed by Brig. Atul Wahi (Retd), ESG Leader, National CSR Network.

Participants engaged in hands-on activities and group discussions, which provided them with practical knowledge and skills on SROI. The workshop also allowed participants to network and exchange ideas with other professionals in the field.

“We are delighted with the success of the workshop and the positive feedback we received from participants,” said Brig. Atul Wahi (Retd), ESG Leader of National CSR Network. “Our aim was to provide a platform for professionals to gain knowledge and skills on SROI and we are pleased to see that we achieved our goal.”

The success of this workshop is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our dedication to helping professionals in the industry stay up-to-date on the latest trends and best practices.

