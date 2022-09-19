National Institute of Technology in Andhra Pradesh hosted Swavalambhi Bharat Abhiyan Event on Friday

Swavlambhi Bharat Abhiyan event was recently held at the National Institute of Technology in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, September 16. The event, organised by Tadepalligudem Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan Committee Smt. Bhogireddy Adilakshmi and Vannemreddy Naveen, was led by the speaker Dr S. Lingamurthy Garu, Assistant Professor of Economics, Central University of Karnataka. Entrepreneur and Founder of Aartisto Technologies, Pavani Naidu; Founder of Swathi Garments, V Venu Gupta; and Founder of Garikapati Foundation, Bapayya Sarma Garu, also graced the event with their presence.

Designed to make Indian citizens self-sufficient, the Swavlambi Bharat Abhiyan is a jointly run national campaign. The campaign aims to instil the spirit of entrepreneurship among youth in India so that they can create their own source of income rather than depend on already limited employment opportunities. As part of this campaign, the local economy of India will be stimulated, and production will take off to create more jobs.

"To empower youth and make them self-sufficient, self-reliant and resourceful for the Nation, Swavalambi Bharat's basic ideology focuses on Swadeshi Jagaran, Make in India, and Vocal for Local," Pavani Naidu, one of India's leading entrepreneurs and founder has to say.

For several decades now, unemployment has been a concern for the nation. The issue of rising unemployment requires a permanent solution rather than blaming it on the country's concerning political situation. In response to this concern, Pavani Naidu is conducting workshops about entrepreneurship and decentralisation through the Swavlambi Bharat Abhiyan.

"A total of 1.2 Crore graduates from this society each year. These students are looking for opportunities in this society. The students must focus on developing skills and passions to provide opportunities to the people around them rather than seeking employment," she adds.

Several degree and postgraduate colleges are conducting inspirational seminars to empower students to interact with the industry, thus enabling them to launch their own enterprises as soon as possible. Entrepreneurship and decentralisation seminars such as those conducted by are also serving as excellent sources of encouragement for young people at all levels.

"It is an asset, not a weakness, that a country has a large number of young people. Despite their youth, young people have the ability to provide jobs rather than seek jobs, thus providing opportunities for others to find jobs," Pavani states.

She is also one of India's most renowned branding, web and graphic designing, as well as a digital marketing expert with a wide range of responsibilities, which include conducting seminars on entrepreneurship and decentralisation in the Swavlambi Bharat Abhiyan. As the Founder and CEO of Aartisto Technologies, she oversees the operations of Aartisto Technologies Incorporation, a Canadian brand, as well as Aartisto Technologies Private Limited in India.

She has been a freelancer since 2004 and graduated from NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad with a Master of Laws in Financial Services and Capital Markets in 2010. Aartisto Technologies, her digital marketing consultancy firm, benefits from her vast experience in Digital Branding. Additionally, Pavani Naidu also founded .

