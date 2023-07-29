National Legal Summit 2023: UCC, AI, and Research Paper Championship Inspire Legal Minds Worldwide

New Delhi (India), July 29: The National Legal Summit 2023 witnessed the first co-host for the talk show\podcast -Open Floor with Nihshank. Ananya alongside Nihshank hosted the second season of NLS, which saw eminent personalities across different countries across the world deliberate on Uniform Civil Code and Artificial Intelligence. The 2-day event concluded with a National Research Paper presentation Championship, with 20 selected individuals\teams battling it out to win the National Championship.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are two significant topics that hold immense importance in modern societies. The UCC refers to a single legal framework that governs personal matters, such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption, for all citizens irrespective of their religious beliefs. It aims to promote equality and uniformity in civil laws, transcending religious and cultural boundaries.

Similarly, Artificial Intelligence is a rapidly advancing field that involves the development of intelligent machines capable of performing tasks that would typically require human intelligence. AI has the potential to revolutionize various aspects of human life, from healthcare and transportation to education and entertainment. The National Legal Summit 2023 hosted by Ananya and Nihshank focused on these two burning topics followed by an extensive National research paper championship in New Delhi.

The debate on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has sparked in India due to its sensitive and complex nature. The country is characterized by religious and cultural diversity, with different communities following their laws related to marriage, divorce, inheritance, and other personal matters. As a result, the topic has been a subject of intense discussion and deliberation among policymakers, religious leaders, and the average public. However, as panellists at the national legal summit deliberated, there needs to be a bill on the table for the discussion to keep moving forward and to help us understand what the government wants. The idea of a sunset clause put forth by the hosts saw intensive deliberation as to whether sunset clauses could be applied to a bill like that. With different ideologies and legal expertise on the table, the summit provided a healthy room for discussion and collaboration on ideas.

Discussing the implications of AI is crucial to address ethical dilemmas, socioeconomic impacts, safety concerns, legal frameworks, social acceptance, and global collaboration. It enables long-term planning, responsible development, and the alignment of AI with societal values, ensuring maximum benefits while minimizing risks for individuals and communities. By dedicating significant attention to AI’s implications, the summit demonstrated its commitment to addressing one of the most critical and complex challenges facing the legal community today.

The comprehensive discussions on AI’s ethical, legal, and societal dimensions provided valuable insights that will undoubtedly shape the future of the legal profession. As AI continues to influence all aspects of society, the knowledge shared and ideas exchanged at this summit will serve as a guiding light for legal practitioners and policymakers alike, empowering them to navigate the intricacies of AI while safeguarding the principles of justice and fairness.

Competitions for research paper presentations are essential for encouraging academic advancement and intellectual development among students and researchers. These contests give competitors a stage on which to present their in-depth analysis, creative concepts, and analytical abilities to a larger audience.

Additionally, these contests promote healthy intellectual rivalry, encouraging participants to learn more about their fields of interest and progress knowledge. These competitions encourage a culture of ongoing learning and inquiry by supporting research excellence, which eventually benefits the larger academic community and encourages the pursuit of worthwhile research projects. The National Research Paper championship did not fail to meet our expectations and in fact, went a step beyond it to guide the participants throughout the process. Leepaxi and Jenitta emerged as the champions of the event, followed by Dr Sana and Amiy in the respective order of positions. With effective delivery, clarity in their thoughts and research on point, their efforts at the championship were commendable. Nihshank and Ananya also appreciated the support brought in by Nyaro a clothing brand headed by Aanchal Ahuja played a pivotal role in the success of the summit. The hosts urged them to check out their brand and show them as much love as possible.

The summit marks the beginning of the second season for Open Floor with Nihshank. Like always Nihshank extended his thanks to his family, his sister and Ananya’s parents for making the summit a success. Although called national, Nihshank and Ananya managed to pull off an international summit, expressing their gratitude to Giostar, experts and guests for making the summit such a success. Silencing his critics through his work, Nihshank has managed to time and again demonstrate that hard work knows no boundaries. Both the youngster are currently pursuing law at Jindal Global Law School, excelling in academic and professional pursuits.

