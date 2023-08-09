National Media Conclave & Rashtriya Navratna Awards 2023 to be held on 10th August in Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 9: Electronic and Print Media Welfare Association is Organising National Media Conclave and Rashtriya Navratna Awards 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi. National President of Electronic and print media Association Sushil Pandit told that prominent political leaders, journalists, media houses, digital news platforms, writers, freelancers, dharmgurus, spiritual leaders, astrologers, doctors, social activists, educationalists, Legal associates, bureaucrats, celebrities, police officials and social media stars are participating in the Conclave.

Nominations of awardees across india have been recieved to committee. Final awardees in different categories shall be Falicitated with Rashtriya Navratna Award 2023.

Noida-based journalist Sushil Pandit is leading the Media association organising National Media Conclave 2023. The Organising Committee having experienced journalists and editors like Pramod Mishra, Rahul Mittal, Jeetendra Chaudhary, Raman Thakur, Muninder Yadav, Manoj Vats, Pramod Yadav, Sughar Singh, Ankit Srivastava, Gaurav Gaur, Abhishek Kumar, Chandan Upadhyay, Punit Goswami, Prakar Varshney, Pawan Chaudhary, Sushil Tyagi, Deepu Pandit, Sundeep Sharma, other journalist and media association, office bearers of association will lead the Conclave.

Patrons ch. Sher Singh, Atul Aggrawal, Ashok Srivastava, Anshuman Tripathi, Alok Diwedi, R. B. Upadhyay, Poonam Mehta, Ajay Jha, Nand Gopal Verma, Sunil Chaudhary, O. N. Mishra, Dr. Rajesh Pathak are directing the organising Comittee playing key role in Media Conclave.

Tv channels, newspapers, digital platforms, youtube channels and other prominent media houses are channel partners of this conclave.

Panel discussion in the national media conclave will cover different topics and issues like growing india, how to make our society strong in different fields, role of media in society, cybercrime awareness, child education, Healthy India, Make In India, G 20, Swacch Bharat, Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Spirituality, Vastu, astrology, medical health, women empowerment, smart villages, better education, employment, and uplifting of society.

Senior vice president of Association Pramod Mishra, Rahul Mittal, National vice president Jeetendra Chaudhary, National general secretary Raman Thakur, secretary Chandan Upadhyay, Uttar Pradesh President Sughar Singh, National Secretary Prakhar Varshney, Gaurav gaur, Deepu Pandit secretary, Sundeep Sharma secretary Delhi, Manoj Vats, Pramod Yadav, Abhishek Chandan upadhyay, Suner Singh, Virendra Sharma and others are playing important role in organising National Media Conclave.

