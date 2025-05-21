National Retail Trade Policy must include grassroots participation: DPIIT

New Delhi [India], May 21 : The 6th meeting of the National Traders' Welfare Board (NTWB) was held on Tuesday at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi.

During the meeting, the joint secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Sanjiv, underscored the vital contribution of the retail trade sector to the Indian economy. He called upon the Board members to provide constructive and inclusive suggestions towards the formulation of the National Retail Trade Policy, with a particular emphasis on participation from the grassroots level.

Chairman of the National Traders' Welfare Board (NTWB), Sunil J. Singhi, chaired the meeting and outlined several trader- and MSME-centric announcements from the Union Budget 2025-26, reiterating the Government's commitment to creating a conducive business ecosystem through simplification of regulatory processes, financial assistance, and infrastructure development.

On this occasion, a special magazine titled "Journey of the National Traders' Welfare Board" was released, documenting the Board's milestones, initiatives, and achievements since its inception.

A key focus of the meeting was the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, which promotes indigenous industries and locally manufactured goods.

Singhi urged all Board members to actively advocate for this initiative in their respective States and Union Territories. All members present took a symbolic pledge to act as ambassadors of the movement, thereby strengthening its reach and impact across the country.

Singhi also emphasised the role of digital transformation in empowering India's small traders. He encouraged the adoption of digital platforms like the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), noting that such initiatives can significantly enhance market access and income opportunities for small retailers.

Members were urged to support the onboarding of local traders onto such platforms to ensure their integration into the digital economy.

The Chairman informed us that various representations from trade associations and board members had been forwarded to the concerned ministries and departments for appropriate action.

He invited further suggestions to improve awareness and outreach of Government welfare schemes for the retail sector.

The meeting was attended by non-official members nominated by the Central Government, representing Trade Associations and various States and Union Territories, along with ex-officio members from nine key Ministries and Departments of the Government of India.

