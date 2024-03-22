National Road Safety Mission for Kids and Youth Launches in India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 22: In a groundbreaking effort to enhance road safety education for India's young people, the RD Foundation and Academia Axis are excited to launch the National Road Safety Mission for Kids and Youth. This new initiative is the first in India, introducing a specialized road safety curriculum and a National Road Safety Olympiad to provide thorough road safety education. This summer, during school vacations, the program aims to educate over 2 million students, making a significant impact on their understanding and practices of road safety.

India ranks number one in the world for road accident deaths, a heartbreaking reality: 17 people, tragically, die on our roads every single day. Even worse, 29 children lose their lives in road accidents daily. These are unacceptable numbers, and This is a frightening reality that we can't ignore.

Why is this important?

* A National Crisis: Over the past decade alone, a staggering 13 lakh+ people have perished in road accidents. This is a national crisis demanding immediate attention.

* Young People at Risk: Many road accident victims fall within the 18-25 age group. This includes teenagers who might just be starting to ride bicycles or two-wheelers, making them especially vulnerable.

* Two-Wheeler Dangers: Over 60% of young accident victims are two-wheeler riders. These vehicles offer little protection, highlighting the importance of proper training and safety awareness for young riders.

(Data Source - Reports by Ministry of Roads and Transport, Govt. of India)

Program Highlights:

* Student Registration Begins April 1st, 2024: Schools across India can register students in Grades 1 through 8 for the National Road Safety Mission for Kids and Youth starting April 1st, 2024 till April 30, 2024

* Interactive Curriculum (self-learning phase May 1st - June 14th): From May 1st to June 14th, 2024, participating students will learn from an engaging curriculum tailored to their age groups during summer vacations. This curriculum focuses on equipping students with essential knowledge and skills for safe road usage.

* National Road Safety Olympiad (June 15th): On June 15th, 2024, a nationwide competition, the National Road Safety Olympiad, will be held. This event allows students to demonstrate their understanding of road safety concepts in a stimulating environment.

This program aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 3.6 goal of reducing road accident deaths and injuries by 2030. Together, let's make our roads safer for all!

Learn More: visit www.nationalroadsafetymission.org.

