Natural gas production in India drops 0.40 per cent in July

Natural gas production in India dropped to 2882.54 million standard cubic meters (MMSCM) in July 2022, which is 3.33 per cent lower than the monthly target and 0.40 per cent down from the production in July 2021, according to the official data released on Tuesday.

Cumulative natural gas production during April-July 2022 was 11436.19 MMSCM, which is 2.80 per cent lower when compared with the target for the period but 3.38 per cent higher than production during the corresponding period of the last year.

Natural gas production by ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) in the nomination blocks during July 2022 was 1662.89 MMSCM, which is 2.01 per cent lower target for the month and 3.92 per cent lower than the production of July 2021, according to data released by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

Cumulative natural gas production by ONGC during April-July, 2022 was 6749.44 MMSCM, which is 0.36 per cent and 0.49 per cent lower than the target for the period and production during the corresponding period of last year respectively.

Reasons for the lower natural gas production by ONGC include: less gas production in Daman field in B&S Asset due to more than anticipated decline; delay in HF in Mandapeta & Natural Decline in Pasarlapudi and Kesanapalli-W fields in Rajahmundry; potential decline and ceasure of wells in Gandhar, Jambusar and Dahej fields in Ankleshwar Asset; decline in AG in Geleki field & FG in Laiplingaon field in Assam Asset; consumer issues in Tripura and restriction on drilling activities due to socio-political issues in Cauvery.

Natural gas production by OIL (Oil India Ltd) in the nomination block during July 2022 was 262.53 MMSCM which is 17.01 per cent lower than the target for the month of the current year but 5.69 per cent higher than the production of the corresponding month of last year.

Cumulative natural gas production by OIL during April-July 2022 was 1005.32 MMSCM, which is 19.0 per cent lower than the target for the period but 8.85 per cent higher than production during the corresponding period of last year.

Natural gas production by Pvt/JVs companies in the PSC/RSC/CBM regime during July 2022 was 957.12 MMSCM, which is 1.17 per cent lower than the target for the month but 4.59 per cent higher when compared the production of July 2021.

Cumulative natural gas production by Pvt/JVs during April-July, 2022 was 3681.43 MMSCM, which is 1.85 per cent lower than the target for the period but 9.69 per cent higher than production during the corresponding period of last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor